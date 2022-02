We don’t often give it a lot of thought when we use the word “accidents” to describe car crashes. Safety advocates believe that this word sends the wrong message about the actual cause of most collisions, many of which could be prevented with more careful, less distracted driving. Ironically, the rise of the word “accident” in the last century wasn’t strictly accidental, which has made the fight to shift its use all the more challenging.

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO