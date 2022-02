The ancient game of Go has been played for thousands of years. With more board configurations than there are atoms in the universe, Go is a game of great complexity and abstraction that emerges from a set of simple rules. DeepMind’s AlphaGo program made headlines when it beat top Go professional Lee Sedol in a match of five games in 2016. After watching a great documentary about the AlphaGo-Lee match, I thought it would be fun to try coding a basic Go game from scratch in Python. Doing fun, bite-size projects like this was a big part of my own development as a programmer, so I hope you enjoy following along and feel inspired to tackle your own projects, too!

