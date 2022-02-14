ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 livestream scheduled as new-gen speculation ramps up

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Cyberpunk 2077 livestream has been scheduled, leading fans to speculate a new-gen announcement is imminent. Earlier today, CD Projekt Red announced the forthcoming livestream for Cyberpunk 2077. As you can see just below, the livestream will be taking place via CD Projekt Red's official Twitch channel, and will be kicking...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything we know about Call of Duty 2022

Along with death and taxes, we can always be certain a new Call of Duty game will launch every year — at least for the foreseeable future. The franchise has received annual releases since the launch of Call of Duty 2 in 2005, raking in tons of money for publisher Activision. Unsurprisingly, we’ll get a new Call of Duty game in 2022, but it hasn’t been officially unveiled, at least in terms of its title and what to expect from it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gen#Projekt Red#Twitch Channel#Choom#Psn
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer is full of good dino vibes

The Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer will get you ready to walk a mile in Aloy's shoes - then hop on your pterosaur and soar away, because the ground is for suckers. Rather than attempting to frame the grand narrative of Horizon Forbidden West in the space of just a minute, Sony and Guerrilla wisely opted to make this CGI trailer a brief introduction to the vibes. We follow Aloy from a cliffside encounter, through an underwater excursion, to a battle on a frozen lake, to a contemplative moment at the center of a stampede, to a grand vista of the dilapidated ruins of San Francisco.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

CD Projekt RED teases Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X|S version, livestream tomorrow

CD Projekt RED took to Twitter on Monday to announce a stream discussing Cyberpunk 2077. Many players immediately speculated the stream would be about Cyberpunk 2077's long-promised current-gen console update. Reported leaks from the Microsoft Store corroborate these speculations, with Xbox Series X|S preemptively showing Cyberpunk 2077 as Optimized for...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Demo: Free trial releasing alongside next-gen upgrade

LATEST - Next-Gen Update Out Now. After a lengthy live stream with the team, going over all the new updates, the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update is finally here. You can get it downloaded and try it for yourself right now. Alongside this, they confirmed the free trial for both Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Twitch
windowscentral.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox free trial leaks ahead of next-gen event

Cyberpunk 2077 developer, CD Projekt Red, has announced an upcoming live event scheduled for 4 p.m. CET. The upcoming stream is expected to discuss the free "next-gen" version of Cyberpunk 2077, designed with upgrades for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Cyberpunk 2077 is also expected to receive a five-hour free...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

CD Projekt Red Announces Cyberpunk 2077 Centric Livestream Set For Tomorrow

Following the delay of the next-gen versions of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 late last year, developer CD Projekt Red has been silent since then. Today, the devs announced a Cyberpunk 2077 live stream is set for tomorrow, February 15. Following the announcement, the Xbox Store has been updated and shows that Cyberpunk 2077 is now optimized for Xbox Series X|S which means that the next-gen versions of the game for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 might be announced for tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
newgamenetwork.com

Cyberpunk 2077 gets next-gen patch

Game is now officially out for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. CD PROJEKT RED have announced that Cyberpunk 2077 got a major Patch 1.5 Next-Generation Update today, making the game optimized for current consoles. The update adds ray tracing features and 4K with dynamic scaling on Xbox Series X and...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Cyberpunk 2077 latest patch notes: What's new in 'next gen' update 1.5?

The Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 is one many players have been waiting for - introducing PS5 and Xbox Series versions of CD Project Red's open-world role-playing game. If you are playing on Xbox One, PS4, Stadia or PC, then update 1.5 introduces a number of benefits as well - from new apartments to live in, changes to the driving model, and the ability to finally change your appearance.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.5 and next-gen upgrade, explained

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.5 is finally live, giving players with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles the chance to download the true next-gen version of the game that was promised at the end of 2020. Whether you’re upgrading from a previous purchase or heard something about a free trial, we’re here to recap the big news from the extensive patch notes. Is one of the most despised games ever made about to mount a massive comeback? Here’s what you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rumor: Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Game Pass along with new-gen patch

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – at least that’s what we’re being led to believe by several screenshots from Xbox users. Cyberpunk 2077 launched in late 2020 to a very mixed response and was harshly criticized at the time for bug and performance issues. Now, more than a year later, it seems like the developer and publisher CD Projekt RED has a big announcement for fans, as today a stream announcing the future of Cyberpunk 2077 will premier on CDPR’s Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Release Leaked By Xbox Netherlands

A next-generation release of Cyberpunk 2077 has been revealed in a now deleted tweet by Xbox Netherlands. According to the tweet we’ll be getting both a next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 and a trial that you’ll be able to use to test it out. The trial is probably a response to how badly the previous generation versions of the game did at launch, allowing users to test out how the game is before they commit to a full purchase of the game. Personally, I couldn’t finish the game at launch despite purchasing it day one, since the game was so badly optimized on PS4 and was so incredibly broken that several quests simply refused to load up and I just couldn’t continue. I, like many other gamers, was extremely excited for the game but after it released I was left disappointed. Hopefully a next-generation version of the game will allow me to return to the game and enjoy it as CD Projekt Red intended me to.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingaddicts.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Shadow-Drops Next-Gen Update, Trial Available Now

The next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 launched today for Xbox Series X|S and PS5, with a free trial available. You could argue that they are over a year late to the party, but Cyberpunk 2077 has finally got a proper next-gen upgrade, with graphical improvements, faster loading times, and ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 New Gen Versions Updates, New Features - IGN Daily Fix

CD Projekt Red has just stealth-dropped the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions of Cyberpunk 2077, bringing along a host of next-gen features and bug fixes. For those who already own the Xbox One and PS4 versions, the patch weighs a hefty 50-60 GB, and for those that are still weary of the game after its launch debacle, there's a free trial you can download, and your progress carries over to the retail version. Expect ray tracing and 60fps gameplay (except on the Series S which features no ray tracing and only 30 fps), cosmetic makeovers for V's apartment, new character customization options, new weapons, improved NPC AI, and more. For those playing on PC or Stadia, these feature upgrades will be coming your way, too. Cyberpunk not your jam? Well Game Pass has a few new games coming to the service, like Galactic Civilization 3, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Total War: Warhammer III, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy