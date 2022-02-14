Cyberpunk 2077 livestream scheduled as new-gen speculation ramps up

CD Projekt Red has just stealth-dropped the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions of Cyberpunk 2077, bringing along a host of next-gen features and bug fixes. For those who already own the Xbox One and PS4 versions, the patch weighs a hefty 50-60 GB, and for those that are still weary of the game after its launch debacle, there's a free trial you can download, and your progress carries over to the retail version. Expect ray tracing and 60fps gameplay (except on the Series S which features no ray tracing and only 30 fps), cosmetic makeovers for V's apartment, new character customization options, new weapons, improved NPC AI, and more. For those playing on PC or Stadia, these feature upgrades will be coming your way, too. Cyberpunk not your jam? Well Game Pass has a few new games coming to the service, like Galactic Civilization 3, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Total War: Warhammer III, and more!
