Due to the extended development of Valhalla (next month the game will receive its third major expansion) the next main installment of the Assassin's Creed series may come out later than after the standard two years from the previous one's release. However, it looks like Ubisoft intends to make our wait for the series' big comeback a bit more pleasant. Bloomberg Agency and Eurogamer report that at the turn of 2022 and 2023 a minor installment of the series will be released.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO