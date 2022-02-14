ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Behind the Scenes with Pappacap I RTKD 148

Kentucky New Era
 2 days ago

Returning to the track after his third place finish in the Lecomte, Pappacap...

www.kentuckynewera.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Bob Baffert Makes Case For Medina Spirit In Lexington

(Lexington, KY) - Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is standing by claims that Medina Spirit wasn't illegally drugged when he crossed the finish line first at the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Baffert and his team made their case to race stewards in Lexington Monday that the steroid Medina Spirit tested...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky New Era

Lady Tigers complete sweep of Lady Colonels

The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers completed the season sweep of Christian County on Monday night, pulling away in the second half to defeat the Lady Colonels 69-59 inside Tiger Gym. Both teams came out swinging offensively at the start. Hopkinsville had the better of County in the first, leading 19-15 after...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Kentucky New Era

Tigers pounce in second half, defeat Colonels

Hopkinsville returned back to Tiger Gym on Monday looking to bounce back from a pair of weekend losses. The Tigers did just that, defeating Christian County 60-44 and sweeping the Colonels. County came out firing to start, making it seem as if Hoptown was still reeling from the weekend losses...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes#Kentucky Derby#Risen Star#Jockey
The Spun

Collin Morikawa Announces His Decision On The PGA Tour

When the Saudi-backed Super Golf League eventually kicks off, star golfer Collin Morikawa won’t be part of it. In a news conference on Tuesday, Morikawa confirmed he’s staying with the PGA Tour. “I’m all for the PGA Tour,” the two-time major champion said this morning.
GOLF
Kentucky New Era

UHA rolls in second half against Colonels

University Heights remembered their matchup against Christian County earlier in the season. The Blazers and Colonels went back and forth early on but it was UHA that pulled away in the second half, defeating County 69-52 on Wednesday night. After a first quarter filled with back and forth action from...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Kentucky New Era

Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll

Gonzaga keeps finding its way back to the top of the The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Zags reclaimed the No. 1 ranking Monday for a third stint this season atop the AP Top 25, moving up one spot to swap places with Auburn after the Tigers fell to No. 2 following their first loss since November.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kentucky New Era

Big third quarter pushed County over UHA

Whatever Christian County head coach Kiki Radford said at halftime to her team, they must have listened really well. The Lady Colonels only scored 26 points through 16 minutes of action against University Heights Academy on Wednesday night. However, a 31-point third propelled County into a running clock and a...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
WLKY.com

Western Warriors reach 20-win mark for first time in 40 years

SHIVELY, Ky. — Four years ago, Western boys basketball had four wins the entire season. Now up to this point in the season, they have just four losses and recently reached 20 wins for the first time in 40 years. "(We) got a bunch of kids and parents who...
SHIVELY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy