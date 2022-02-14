Behind the Scenes with Pappacap I RTKD 148

Van Jefferson was unable to celebrate for very long with his teammates after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl on Sunday. Just after the blue and yellow confetti finished falling, the wide receiver learned his wife had gone into labor. The surreal moment was captured on video. Jefferson...
(Lexington, KY) - Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is standing by claims that Medina Spirit wasn't illegally drugged when he crossed the finish line first at the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Baffert and his team made their case to race stewards in Lexington Monday that the steroid Medina Spirit tested...
The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers completed the season sweep of Christian County on Monday night, pulling away in the second half to defeat the Lady Colonels 69-59 inside Tiger Gym. Both teams came out swinging offensively at the start. Hopkinsville had the better of County in the first, leading 19-15 after...
Hopkinsville returned back to Tiger Gym on Monday looking to bounce back from a pair of weekend losses. The Tigers did just that, defeating Christian County 60-44 and sweeping the Colonels. County came out firing to start, making it seem as if Hoptown was still reeling from the weekend losses...
When the Saudi-backed Super Golf League eventually kicks off, star golfer Collin Morikawa won’t be part of it. In a news conference on Tuesday, Morikawa confirmed he’s staying with the PGA Tour. “I’m all for the PGA Tour,” the two-time major champion said this morning.
University Heights remembered their matchup against Christian County earlier in the season. The Blazers and Colonels went back and forth early on but it was UHA that pulled away in the second half, defeating County 69-52 on Wednesday night. After a first quarter filled with back and forth action from...
Gonzaga keeps finding its way back to the top of the The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Zags reclaimed the No. 1 ranking Monday for a third stint this season atop the AP Top 25, moving up one spot to swap places with Auburn after the Tigers fell to No. 2 following their first loss since November.
Whatever Christian County head coach Kiki Radford said at halftime to her team, they must have listened really well. The Lady Colonels only scored 26 points through 16 minutes of action against University Heights Academy on Wednesday night. However, a 31-point third propelled County into a running clock and a...
SHIVELY, Ky. — Four years ago, Western boys basketball had four wins the entire season. Now up to this point in the season, they have just four losses and recently reached 20 wins for the first time in 40 years. "(We) got a bunch of kids and parents who...
