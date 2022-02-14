Barnsley and Cardiff hit with FA fines

Barnsley and Cardiff have been fined a total of £22,000 after an ill-tempered conclusion to their Sky Bet Championship clash earlier this month.

The Tykes, who admitted a charge of failing to control their players and staff, have been ordered to pay £12,000, while the Bluebirds, who denied a similar charge, have been hit with a £10,000 penalty.

An FA spokesperson said: “Barnsley FC and Cardiff City FC have been fined £12,000 and £10,000 respectively for breaching FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship fixture on Wednesday, 2 February 2022.

“It was alleged that both clubs failed to ensure that their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly and/or refrained from provocative behaviour following the end of the fixture.

“Barnsley FC admitted its charge. Cardiff FC denied its charge, but an independent regulatory commission subsequently found it proven and imposed an appropriate sanction on both clubs.”

The charges were levelled after players and coaching staff from the two clubs clashed after the final whistle as Cardiff celebrated a 1-0 win at Oakwell secured by substitute Uche Ikpeazu’s debut goal.

