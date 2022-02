Blackwater Holylight headlining with support from Bleakheart on the East Coast and Spirit Mother on the West Coast? And that’s following up on the European run they did with Monolord in Europe? Yeah, this is probably the kind of show you’re going to want to go to. It’s only due to circumstances outside my control, and much to my regret, that I’ve never seen the band live, and the prospect of catching them on their first US headlining stint feels like good timing. Who the hell knows what the world will be like by then, but since the occasion is a celebration of 2021’s Silence/Motion (review here), I’m at least willing to let myself pretend for the sake of this post that I’m willing to let myself err on the side of optimism.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO