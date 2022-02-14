Ming-Na Wen is ‘keeping my fingers crossed’ for a Book of Boba Fett season 2

If last week’s episode left you confused about what show you were watching, there’s a good chance this week only deepened that confusion. The sixth and penultimate episode of The Book of Boba Fett features one scene with Boba Fett. Remember him? We spent a bunch of time watching his post–Return of the Jedi, pre-Mandalorian backstory with the Tuskens, who were central to this series until they disappeared from it? That scene — which finds Boba, Shand, the Mods, Krrsantan, the mayor’s assistant, a Gamorrean, and a late-arriving Mandalorian gathered around a map of what’s about to become a war zone — sets up a finale pitting Boba and the gang against the Pyke Syndicate in a battle for Mos Espa (and Tatooine in general). Maybe at its heart, The Book of Boba Fett was really just setting up a finale that pays homage to The Seven Samurai in keeping with Star Wars’ Kurosawa roots. Many of the other scenes, however, seem to be setting up something else. It’s an all-over-the-place installment filled with moments that suggest adventures to come as if the TV Star Wars wing was already looking past Boba Fett and his book.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO