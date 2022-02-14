Women and Heart Failure: This Valentine’s Day learn how to become more heart healthy

( Good Things Utah ) Today is Valentine’s Day and many of us turn our thoughts to hearts and love. So, what better day to think about how to love our heart by becoming more heart-healthy?

February is National Heart Month – a time to focus on our hearts and how to beat heart disease – the #1 killer of both women and men.

Although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a man’s disease, nearly as many women as men die each year of heart disease in the United States – and despite increases in awareness over the past decades, only about half (56%) of women recognize that heart disease is their number 1 killer, according to recent surveys.

One area of concern for women is heart failure. This week is National Heart Failure Awareness Week .

Heart failure affects about 3.6 million women ( and rising ) in the United States, and women account for nearly 50% of all hospital admissions for heart failure.

What is heart failure?

The term “heart failure” makes it sound like the heart is no longer working at all, and there’s nothing that can be done.

Actually, Heart failure means that the heart isn’t pumping as well as it should be, said Elizabeth Monson, NP, a nurse practitioner in the heart failure program at the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute.

Heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition in which the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood and oxygen. The heart can’t keep up with its workload. This results in fatigue and shortness of breath and some people have a cough. Everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs, or carrying groceries can become very difficult.

Differences of women VS men with heart failure

Women often develop congestive heart failure at an older age than men.

Women tend to develop diastolic heart failure with a more normal ejection fraction than men. Ejection fraction is the measurement of how much blood is being pumped out of the left ventricle of the heart.

The causes of heart failure in women are often linked to high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, valvular disease, and diabetes mellitus.

Although rare, peripartum cardiomyopathy is a cause of heart failure unique to women. Peripartum cardiomyopathy is the rare development of heart failure within the last month of pregnancy, or within five months after delivery. Peripartum cardiomyopathy occurs without an identifiable cause.

Depression is frequently associated with heart failure and is more common in women than men.

Although the signs and symptoms of heart failure are the same among men and women, women tend to have more symptoms such as shortness of breath and more difficulty exercising than men.

In general, women survive longer than men with heart failure.

Causes of Heart Failure

Heart failure can be caused by anything that damages and weakens the heart muscle. But for 4 out of every 10 people, there is no known cause. Smoking, kidney disease, diabetes, and sleep apnea are all causes of heart failure.

Here’s more information about the most common known causes of heart muscle damage:

Coronary artery disease: Atherosclerosis is when the arteries that supply your heart with blood become narrowed by fatty plaque buildup. This restricts the amount of oxygen your heart gets and weakens the muscle. It can also cause a heart attack, which can damage your heart even more.

Atherosclerosis is when the arteries that supply your heart with blood become narrowed by fatty plaque buildup. This restricts the amount of oxygen your heart gets and weakens the muscle. It can also cause a heart attack, which can damage your heart even more. High Blood Pressure (hypertension): Poorly controlled blood pressure makes your heart work harder to pump blood throughout your body. Over time, this extra work can wear out your heart and lead to heart failure.

Poorly controlled blood pressure makes your heart work harder to pump blood throughout your body. Over time, this extra work can wear out your heart and lead to heart failure. Heart Valve Problems: Heart valves control the one-way flow of blood through your heart. If valves are damaged or abnormal, your heart has to work harder to move blood throughout your body.

Heart valves control the one-way flow of blood through your heart. If valves are damaged or abnormal, your heart has to work harder to move blood throughout your body. Excessive Alcohol or Drug Use: Long-term use and abuse of alcohol or drugs can severely weaken your heart

Prevention of Heart Failure

Regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy body weight are key ingredients to preventing heart failure. Other healthy behaviors also lower the risk of developing heart failure: knowing your numbers, not smoking, following a healthy diet, and stress management.

American Heart Association – Know your Numbers: Blood pressure (< 130/80) Blood sugar (A1C < 5.7%) Cholesterol levels Body mass index/healthy weight

– Exercise: moderate activity, walking counts: 150 min week (minimum) translates to 30 minutes 5 days a week

moderate activity, walking counts: 150 min week (minimum) translates to 30 minutes 5 days a week Healthy Diet: the Mediterranean or plant-based diets decrease inflammation in the body

the Mediterranean or plant-based diets decrease inflammation in the body Family History: Screening

Screening Remove Toxic Substances: tobacco, excessive alcohol, drug use

tobacco, excessive alcohol, drug use Decrease Stress: mind/body therapies (meditation, yoga, tai chi)

Heart Failure Symptoms

Heart failure can be ongoing (chronic), or it may start suddenly (acute). Heart failure signs and symptoms may include:

Shortness of breath with activity or when lying down

Fatigue and weakness

Swelling in the legs, ankles, and feet

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Reduced ability to exercise

Persistent cough or wheezing with white or pink blood-tinged mucus

Swelling of the belly area (abdomen)

Very rapid weight gain from fluid buildup

Nausea and lack of appetite

Difficulty concentrating or decreased alertness

Chest pain if heart failure is caused by a heart attack

For more information about care for heart failure, visit the Intermountain Heart Institute website .

