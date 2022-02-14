ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Tue 8:30 | Six weeks to de-masking Oregon: COVID Q&A

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
ijpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news about COVID-19 and the response to it is coming fast and furious of late. New case numbers are sharply down, hospital...

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 3

Lisa N Mellinger
2d ago

Read the boxes, not for medical, will not stop aerosols! Means will not stop viruses! Do some research, stop listen to lying politicians and the media they own!!!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
CBS News

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson resigns, will leave at the end of March

Steve Dickson, the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, has resigned, CBS News confirms. He will leave the administration at the end of March. In an email to his employees obtained by CBS News, Dickson wrote that he wants to "devote my full time and attention" to his family. "As...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Government
The Associated Press

Poulin leads Canada women to Olympic gold in 3-2 win over US

BEIJING (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin reminded everyone of her Captain Clutch reputation. And Canada regained its place atop the women’s hockey world. It was only fitting that Poulin delivered at a time her team needed it most by scoring twice, including her third Olympic gold-medal clinching goal, in Canada’s 3-2 win over the defending champion United States at the Beijing Games on Thursday.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Jackson County Medical#Covid Q A

Comments / 0

Community Policy