ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Middle school teacher arrested after camera found in bathroom

By Anya Tucker, Sara Rizzo, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3ojH_0eE9TpGj00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — A New York middle school teacher accused of hiding a camera in a staff bathroom was arrested Monday.

The Colonie Police Department said Patrick Morgan, 57, of Frankfort, New York, works as a fifth-grade teacher at Sand Creek Middle School in the South Colonie Central School District.

Police said a staff member found the hidden camera in a co-ed staff bathroom on Friday. About 30 videos and images of faculty members — both men and women — were found on the camera, showing them in various stages of undress.

Cohoes Women’s Basketball bus driver gets DWI

Police said the camera was disguised as a cell phone charger. Multiple faculty members have been identified as victims. There was no indication of images of students or minors in the camera.

Investigators said they were able to identify Morgan as the person who placed the camera by recovering deleted videos that showed him learning to use it. Police said Morgan has worked at the school for 28 years.

Morgan has been charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, which are felonies. Police said more charges are likely to follow.

The school district canceled classes at Sand Creek on Monday out of an abundance of caution and also to address the issue with faculty members. Counselors and victim advocates from the school district, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, and the Albany County Crime Victim Center have been offered to employees.

Police: Clifton Park man spits on, threatens victim

Police said search warrants were being executed at Morgan’s residence and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are working to identify additional victims, determine if the videos have been distributed anywhere, and determine if cameras were placed in any other locations. Police said the school has been checked and they do not believe any other cameras are being used on the property.

Morgan is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Frankfort, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Two men accused of throwing brick through Dallas store, stealing items on Valentine’s Day

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dallas Police are looking for Cupid’s criminals, two men they say threw a brick through a store and stole items on Valentine’s Day. Investigators said the break-in could be connected to others in other counties. Police said they’re checking with investigators in Gastonia, Kings Mountain, and Charlotte to see […]
DALLAS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Crime#Hidden Camera#School District#Sand Creek Middle School#Dwi Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC man with outstanding warrant gave deputies someone else’s name during investigation, officials say

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a domestic disturbance investigation where he gave deputies the wrong name. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to the 1300 block of Broadwood Acres in Mebane just after noon on Saturday after getting a call about a domestic disturbance. They say they […]
MEBANE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy