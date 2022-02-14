ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling Team Qualifies 8 for Individual Regional at Tri County

Cover picture for the articleThis past Saturday, the wrestling team started its individual postseason as it made its way to Orchard View to compete in the Division 3 District Tournament. The team entered 11 wrestlers on the day, and 8 of them were able to place in the top 4 of their respective weight classes...

