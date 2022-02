Designer and planner Ayelet Levi Adani was tasked with designing a modern style home in Tel Aviv, Israel for a couple raising their three small children. The challenge of this particular home was the stairs, which are located in the center of the house and trapped inside walls that closed off the continuation to the second floor. It also made the house seem smaller than it actually is. To remedy the problem, Adani designed a perfect cube centered around the stairwell. With the center of the cube now playing an important role, interior wings of the house are clearly defined.

