Engineering

An AI assistant for material discovery

By Texas Advanced Computing Center
techxplore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tony Stark needs to travel to space in the original Iron Man movie, he asks his artificial intelligent (AI) assistant J.A.R.V.I.S. to make a suit that can survive harsh conditions. As AI specialist Kamal Choudhary explains: "The way I see it, what J.A.R.V.I.S. did is, it had a...

Phys.org

Resurrecting and improving a technique for detecting transistor defects

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have revived and improved a once-reliable technique to identify and count defects in transistors, the building blocks of modern electronic devices such as smartphones and computers. Over the past decade, transistor components have become so small in high-performance computer chips that the popular method, known as charge pumping, could no longer count defects accurately. NIST's new and improved method is sensitive enough for the most modern, minuscule technology, and can provide an accurate assessment of defects that could otherwise impair the performance of transistors and limit the reliability of the chips in which they reside.
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Advancing the technology of AI assistance for anesthesiologists

A new study by researchers at MIT and Massachusetts General Hospital suggests the day may be approaching when advanced artificial intelligence systems could assist anesthesiologists in the operating room. In a special edition of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, the team of neuroscientists, engineers and physicians demonstrated a machine learning algorithm...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Questions you should ask AI-based drug discovery companies

Issues AI-based drug discovery companies are dealing with. When I first heard that there is an effort to discover drugs through machine learning methods, I was so enthusiastic by the thought that AI could suggest new drug compounds that I immediately put on my data scientist hat, ready to apply some cool deep learning methods (especially GAN, I admit :-) in this field. Despite my good spirits, soon, I realized (again and again during my career in medical algorithms) that a method that works well in computer vision applications won’t necessarily work in drug discovery. I was motivated to uncover the reasons for this gap, and the result is here. I came up with 9 issues that I assume cause this that I would elaborate on below. If you engage with the drug discovery field, whether during a job application or as an entrepreneur, I recommend you to further research or discuss these issues. To help you with these interactions, I added on each topic an example for questions you could ask the company or yourself if you are trying to establish one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
techxplore.com

How deep learning algorithms create accurate images without a complete dataset

The speed of data collection in many kinds of imaging technologies, including MRI, depends on the number of samples taken by the machine. When the number of collected samples is small, deep neural networks can be used to remove the resulting noise and visual artifacts. The technology works, but there...
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

DARPA Taps Northrop to Prototype AI Assistant Tech for Helicopter Pilots

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected Northrop Grumman to prototype an artificial intelligence technology that would integrate with augmented reality platform to assist helicopter pilots in performing their tasks. The company will work with the University of Central Florida to develop the Operator and Context Adaptive Reasoning Intuitive...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
National Science Foundation (press release)

When should someone trust an AI assistant's predictions?

Researchers help workers collaborate with artificial intelligence systems. In a busy hospital, a radiologist uses an artificial intelligence system to help her diagnose medical conditions based on patients' X-ray images. Using the AI system can help her make faster diagnoses, but how does she know when to trust the AI's predictions?
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide and their overseas partners have taken a key step in making quantum batteries a reality. They have successfully proved the concept of superabsorption, a crucial idea underpinning quantum batteries. “Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Scientists develop fully woven, smart display

Researchers have developed a 46-inch woven display with smart sensors, energy harvesting and storage integrated directly into the fabric. An international team of scientists have produced a fully woven smart textile display that integrates active electronic, sensing, energy and photonic functions. The functions are embedded directly into the fibers and yarns, which are manufactured using textile-based industrial processes.
ELECTRONICS
techxplore.com

Machine learning used to predict direction-dependent mechanical properties of metals

A machine-learning algorithm developed at Sandia National Laboratories could provide auto manufacturing, aerospace and other industries a faster and more cost-efficient way to test bulk materials. The technique was published recently in the scientific journal Materials Science and Engineering: A. Production stoppages are costly. So, manufacturers screen materials like sheet...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

A tensor language prototype for high-performance computers

High-performance computing is needed for an ever-growing number of tasks—such as image processing or various deep learning applications on neural nets—where one must plow through immense piles of data, and do so reasonably quickly, or else it could take ridiculous amounts of time. It's widely believed that, in carrying out operations of this sort, there are unavoidable trade-offs between speed and reliability. If speed is the top priority, according to this view, then reliability will likely suffer, and vice versa.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techxplore.com

An open-source database to help visually impaired pedestrians navigate cities

A new dataset released by a New York University Tandon School of Engineering research team and Woven Planet Holdings, Inc., a Toyota subsidiary dedicated to building the safest mobility in the world, promises to help visually impaired pedestrians and autonomous vehicles (AVs) alike better navigate complex urban settings. Woven Planet...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Phys.org

Ultraprecise atomic clock poised for new physics discoveries

University of Wisconsin–Madison physicists have made one of the highest performance atomic clocks ever, they announced Feb. 16 in the journal Nature. Their instrument, known as an optical lattice atomic clock, can measure differences in time to a precision equivalent to losing just one second every 300 billion years and is the first example of a "multiplexed" optical clock, where six separate clocks can exist in the same environment. Its design allows the team to test ways to search for gravitational waves, attempt to detect dark matter, and discover new physics with clocks.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

MIT Develops New Programming Language for High-Performance Computers

With a tensor language prototype, “speed and correctness do not have to compete … they can go together, hand-in-hand.”. High-performance computing is needed for an ever-growing number of tasks — such as image processing or various deep learning applications on neural nets — where one must plow through immense piles of data, and do so reasonably quickly, or else it could take ridiculous amounts of time. It’s widely believed that, in carrying out operations of this sort, there are unavoidable trade-offs between speed and reliability. If speed is the top priority, according to this view, then reliability will likely suffer, and vice versa.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Phys.org

Decoding mechanisms of atomic energy transport in the world of quantum physics

The energy transport between atoms and molecules is the basis of all life. Such transport is based on interatomic forces known as the dipole-dipole interaction. Prof. Dr. Herwig Ott's research group at Technische Universität Kaiserslautern (TUK) has now succeeded in reproducing such a transport mechanism in a disordered system. For this purpose, the researchers experimentally observed the quantum mechanical interaction between different Rydberg atoms. This allowed them to understand the influence of disorder on the distribution and mobility of the excitation energy between the atoms. The scientific journal Nature Communications has published the results.
PHYSICS
Wired

DeepMind Has Trained an AI to Control Nuclear Fusion

The inside of a tokamak—the doughnut-shaped vessel designed to contain a nuclear fusion reaction—presents a special kind of chaos. Hydrogen atoms are smashed together at unfathomably high temperatures, creating a whirling, roiling plasma that’s hotter than the surface of the sun. Finding smart ways to control and confine that plasma will be key to unlocking the potential of nuclear fusion, which has been mooted as the clean energy source of the future for decades. At this point, the science underlying fusion seems sound, so what remains is an engineering challenge. “We need to be able to heat this matter up and hold it together for long enough for us to take energy out of it,” says Ambrogio Fasoli, director of the Swiss Plasma Center at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland.
SOFTWARE

