If you are a fan of Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah trading banter together, you can already look forward to the two actors sharing the screen once again soon. And no, we are not talking about Girls Trip 2, even though the sequel has already been confirmed. Smith will be featured as a guest star in an upcoming episode of The Equalizer, the CBS spy series that Latifah stars. A standout in ratings, the show follows an ex-CIA operative who uses her very unique set of skills to help those who can’t help themselves.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO