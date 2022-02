Decorating is all about the things you do: the colors you pick, the furniture you love and the accents you choose to give your space that perfect look. Decorating is also about the things that you don’t do. And some mistakes can be quite costly, while others are much easier to fix than one would think. An editorial eye is always looking for things that can go, either because they don’t fit or because it’s just too much of a good thing. And just in case your eye isn’t quite as practiced just yet, here are some quick fixes that will make your home a better, more stylish place.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO