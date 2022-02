Crashing into a car and attempting to flee the scene is a very dumb idea, as the owner of this Honda CR-V recently discovered in the U.S. It’s unclear exactly where in the U.S. this video was filmed but dashcam footage shows the driver of a Ford Mustang sitting at a red light when they are rear-ended by the Honda. Rather than stopping to exchange information like any responsible driver should do, the driver of the CR-V decided to make a break for it. The Mustang driver though wasn’t willing to let them escape that easily. The video shows the driver of the Mustang pinning the throttle of the their muscle car in the pursuit of the CR-V.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO