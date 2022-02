The family of a 17-year old Indian who was recently returned by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has alleged he was tortured by them during his detention, according to reports.Miram Taron, from Arunachal Pradesh, was on a hunting trip with a party when he ventured near the Lungta Jor area - close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which divides India and China - and was allegedly abducted by Chinese soldiers on 18 January.Miram was handed over to the Indian army on 27 January – a week after he went missing – after the incident forced India to open...

