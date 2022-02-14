‘Impractical Jokers’ Sets Special Episode With Eric Andre After Joe Gatto’s Exit

Still a fan! Joe Gatto‘s estranged wife, Bessy Gatto, cheered for the Impractical Jokers alum as he performed on his stand-up comedy tour. Bessy, 39, shared a sweet Instagram video on Monday, February 14, writing, “That one time Remo did not want to get off the stage.” In the footage, Joe, 45, held the pair’s children — daughter Milana, 6, and son Remington, 4 — by their hands and led them in front of the crowd. The little ones waved to the audience after their father kissed them each on the head.
