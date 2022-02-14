ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Impractical Jokers' Sets Special Episode With Eric Andre After Joe Gatto's Exit

CinemaBlend

Impractical Jokers Season 10 Photos Have Started Dropping, And Fans Are Already Missing Joe Gatto

After nine seasons, it might have seemed as if truTV's fan-favorite series Impractical Jokers would continue delivering laughs unperturbed for the rest of time. (No doubt measured via a collapsible grandfather clock or some other prank-friendly timepiece.) Alas, things took an unexpected left turn just as 2021 came to a close, with founding member Joe Gatto announcing his exit ahead of Season 10. Rather than bringing in a replacement to round out the quartet, the other three members have chosen to film new episodes as a trio, and now fans can take their first look at the threesome behind the scenes, even while mourning Gatto’s absence.
Eric Andre
Joe Gatto
Miami Herald

Big Fans! Joe Gatto’s Ex Bessy Brings Kids to His Comedy Show Amid Split

Still a fan! Joe Gatto‘s estranged wife, Bessy Gatto, cheered for the Impractical Jokers alum as he performed on his stand-up comedy tour. Bessy, 39, shared a sweet Instagram video on Monday, February 14, writing, “That one time Remo did not want to get off the stage.” In the footage, Joe, 45, held the pair’s children — daughter Milana, 6, and son Remington, 4 — by their hands and led them in front of the crowd. The little ones waved to the audience after their father kissed them each on the head.
Daily Mail

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto and estranged wife Bessy spark reconciliation rumors as they attend a concert with daughter, six, on Valentine's Day

Joe Gatto and his estranged wife Bessy sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation as they attended an Imagine Dragons concert with their six-year-old daughter Milana on Valentine's Day. The former Impractical Jokers star, 45, beamed as he posed for a cozy snap with Bessy and Milana at the UBS Arena...
TVLine

TVLine Items: JoJo Joins CW Drama, Rejiggered Impractical Jokers and More

Click here to read the full article. All American is getting an injection of musical talent: Singer JoJo has joined the CW drama in the recurring role of Sabine, a famous recording artist who’s been making music since she was 10 years old, our sister site Deadline reports. Sabine teams up with Layla for her next album, hoping to find a new sound. In the process, she will put her trust in the up and coming music producer. JoJo makes her debut when Season 4 resumes on the Feb. 21. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * A supersized episode of Impractical...
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
tvinsider.com

Hulu Revives ‘Futurama’ — Who’s Returning?

Futurama‘s not done yet. Hulu has ordered a revival consisting of 20 episodes, set to go into production in February and premiere in 2023. The animated series ran for four seasons on Fox before its cancellation in 2003. Then four movies were released on DVD in 2007. After Comedy Central aired those as 30-minute episodes, it picked up the show for more seasons, until 2013.
Deadline

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Heads To Comedy Central; All-Day Marathon Set

EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to Comedy Central, which has acquired the full library of the Fox-turned-NBC cop comedy starring Andy Samberg. The eight-season comedy will begin airing on Comedy Central on Sunday, Feb. 20, with the channel’s all-day marathon starting at 5 p.m. ET/PT. Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues as they protect the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. The series also featured Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker. Comedy Central will begin...
digitalspy.com

CSI: Vegas set to bring back original character after cast exits

Marg Helgenberger is in early talks to reprise her role on CSI: Vegas after two franchise stalwarts confirmed their exit from the show. Although CSI veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox are leaving the CBS show ahead of season 2, Helgenberger, 63, might return as Catherine Willows (via TV Line).
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Week

Spotify pulls over 70 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast

Spotify removed over 70 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience Friday, according to The Daily Beast and the website "JRE Missing," which compares Spotify's current listings with a database that includes every episode ever released. Rogan has drawn criticism for interviewing Drs. Peter McCullough and Robert Malone...
Cadillac News

‘Blockbuster’: Melissa Fumero Joins Randall Park for Netflix Comedy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero has found her next TV gig as she joins Netflix‘s upcoming comedy Blockbuster. She will star alongside the previously announced Randall Park in the single-camera workplace comedy from creators Vanessa Ramos, David Caspe, and Jackie Clarke. Additional casting will be announced soon, as the show about the last remaining Blockbuster video store takes shape at the streamer.
Cadillac News

‘The Boys: Diabolical’ Trailer Teases Twisted Tales for Fan Favorites (VIDEO)

Prime Video has unveiled the full trailer for its animated spinoff series The Boys Presents: Diabolical. The eight-episode anthology series is set in the universe of Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated hit The Boys, as Diabolical is officially set to arrive Friday, March 4 on the streaming platform. The “fun-size” episodes run between 12 and 14 minutes with each installment taking on its own animation style and revealing unseen stories from within the universe.
Cadillac News

‘Peacemaker’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Peacemaker will be keeping the peace — or rather chaos — going at HBO Max as the streamer announced the DC series will return for a second season. The renewal comes ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale which is set to drop Thursday, February 17 on HBO Max. From writer and director James Gunn and starring John Cena, Peacemaker‘s second season will be written and directed entirely by Gunn who previously teamed with Cena on the 2021 feature film The Suicide Squad which introduced the titular character.
