ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

EV-maker Polestar’s ad ribbing Musk most popular at Super Bowl

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Polestar’s ad taking a potshot at rivals Tesla and Volkswagen topped the list of the most popular commercials during Super Bowl LVI, new data on Monday showed. The 30-second ad by the electric-car maker performed roughly 23 times better than other commercials aired...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Ford CEO: We would rival Tesla right now if we were producing enough electric vehicles

Ford CEO Jim Farley made an interesting comment that highlighted just how the perception of Tesla has massively shifted in the automotive industry over the last few years. It was just a few years ago that the consensus about Tesla amongst leaders at legacy automakers was that the company is great at making a few expensive electric vehicles and it is going to stay that way.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk's $40 million tweet comes back to bite him again

In August 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a very expensive tweet. In announcing he was considering taking the electric automaker private, observers saw it as a way to annoy short-sellers, but the announcement still sent investors scrambling, caused regulators to fine Tesla $20 million, and created a class-action lawsuit that looks like it will head to trial. The 2018 tweet set off a chain of events that continued on Monday, when new information about federal oversight was made public.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Eugene Levy
Reuters

After months of complaint by Elon Musk, Biden acknowledges Tesla

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged the role of Tesla (TSLA.O) in U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing on Tuesday, after Chief Executive Elon Musk repeatedly complained about being ignored. "From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's...
POTUS
MotorTrend Magazine

The $25,000 Tesla Is As Dead As the $35,000 Tesla

Don't hold your breath waiting for Tesla's rumored $25,000 electric car. "We are currently not working on the $25,000 car," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a call to report the automaker's stellar fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. The reason: He has too much on his plate. Hmmm. Well, he does...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Teenager who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet says he might stop in exchange for a new Tesla

A teenager who publicly tracks the movements of Elon Musk's private jet has said he might stop doing it if the billionaire gives him a new Tesla.Jack Sweeney, 19, who regularly broadcasts Mr Musk's flights from the Twitter account @ElonJet, said in an interview on Saturday that he would consider shutting down the account in exchange for $50,000 (£36,863) or his own car.“I just started it as a hobby, and I don't want to let go of a hobby for something that's not really going to change my life,” Mr Sweeney told CNN anchor Michael Smerconish.“I don't have a...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

7 Battery Stocks That Electric Vehicle Companies Are Relying On in 2022

The electric vehicle trend has been gaining momentum for years. With low-cost charging stations popping up in every corner of America, it’s never been easier to go green by switching from gasoline-powered vehicles. The future looks bright for all those who want cleaner air and a better fuel economy without having to worry about traditional fossil fuels like oil or natural gas ever again. This is just one lifestyle choice among many others where being environmentally conscious comes first. However, at the heart of these electric vehicles lies the battery, without which this colossal shift cannot occur. Hence, if you own any battery stocks, you should be watching them closely.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Vehicles#Ev#Reuters#Super Bowl Lvi#Edo#Kia#Volvo Cars#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals
Fortune

Polestar’s debut Super Bowl ad attacks Elon Musk, but 1 big disadvantage puts the Chinese EV brand far behind Tesla

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. During its $7 million Super Bowl ad, a little-known electric vehicle brand called Polestar took aim at incumbent Tesla and traditional player Volkswagen, bragging in its 30-second spot that the brand has “no conquering Mars” ambitions and “no Dieselgate” scandal—referring to Elon Musk’s space ambitions and VW’s 2015 emissions fraud debacle.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Elon Musk’s ‘science fiction’: Top analyst calculates Tesla’s true worth is just $138 a share

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For David Trainer, Elon Musk is the slickest of slick hucksters, a master mountebank who has sold the world on the illusion that his domain's worth multiple times its true value. "He's done good stuff, but he's leading the market's new genre of snake oil salesmen," says Trainer, CEO of research firm New Constructs. "You'd think the quick, universal spread of information would show people when these kinds of claims are wrong, but instead they go viral and attract more followers." For Trainer, a prime example of the phenomenon is Musk's knack for generating a wave of enthusiasm for a fresh, glamorous venture that's supposed to lift Tesla's fortunes way beyond the fruits of electric cars—only to gin up excitement for the latest brainstorm so few notice that the last newbie flopped.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Nissan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Good News Network

New Concept Lets Elon Musk’s Cybertruck Drive on Water

A James Bond-inspired concept will allow Elon Musk’s Cybertruck to be driven on water. The Cybercat idea is designed to quickly transform Tesla’s vehicle into an all-electric high performance amphibious catamaran. It sees the addition of electric outboard motors, pontoons, and optional hydrofoils in the Foiler model, which...
CARS
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla’s ‘Optimus’ robot could one day outsell its cars

Elon Musk has described Tesla’s humanoid robot as the most important product it is developing in 2022, with the potential to be “more significant” than the company’s car business.The as-yet unreleased Optimus robot is being built to serve as a general purpose robot, though early versions will have more limited factory-based applications.Mr Musk said during an earnings call on Wednesday that a working prototype of the Tesla bot will be unveiled at some point this year.The world’s most valuable auto manufacturer is designing Optimus in a humanoid form in order for it to carry out everyday human tasks, such as...
CARS
motor1.com

Elon Musk impressed by Tesla Plaid's latest quarter-mile record

Tesla Model S Plaid set yet another quarter-mile record, which was recently shared on Instagram by DragTimes. According to Tesla, the Plaid can tackle a quarter-mile pass in just 9.23 seconds at 155 mph. However, this specific Model S pulled it off in just 8.94 seconds with a trap speed of 156 mph.
CARS
The Independent

Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing.The shares were donated from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. In late October, Musk, the world's richest man, tweeted that he would sell $6 billion in Tesla stock and give the money to the United Nations World Food Program if the organization would describe how the money would solve world hunger. But the filing did not name any recipients for the donation.David Beasley,...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy