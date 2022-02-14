EV-maker Polestar’s ad ribbing Musk most popular at Super Bowl

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For David Trainer, Elon Musk is the slickest of slick hucksters, a master mountebank who has sold the world on the illusion that his domain's worth multiple times its true value. "He's done good stuff, but he's leading the market's new genre of snake oil salesmen," says Trainer, CEO of research firm New Constructs. "You'd think the quick, universal spread of information would show people when these kinds of claims are wrong, but instead they go viral and attract more followers." For Trainer, a prime example of the phenomenon is Musk's knack for generating a wave of enthusiasm for a fresh, glamorous venture that's supposed to lift Tesla's fortunes way beyond the fruits of electric cars—only to gin up excitement for the latest brainstorm so few notice that the last newbie flopped.

