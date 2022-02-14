ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pringles' Super Bowl Ad Is All Too Relatable

Cover picture for the articlePringles finally acknowledged fans' longstanding complaints about its product for this year's Super Bowl ad. The commercial starts with a young man getting his hand stuck in a Pringles can when he reaches for the last few chips at the bottom, then follows the rest of his life with the can...

Nicholls Worth

Best Commercials of Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl Sunday has become an annual holiday to most Americans across the country. There’s just something about grown men running across a 100-yard field, and tackling each other at full speed. Many Americans celebrate this special day by ordering takeout, and pigging out on their couch to watch a great game of football.
KRIS 6 News

The Super Bowl, but with memes

Shout out to the Super Bowl for classic meme content we won't get until next year. Love it or hate it, this year's show was meme'd to the extreme. Let's gather around and laugh about. Maybe, with some ice packs.
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
The Spun

NFL World Is Debating The Worst Super Bowl Commercial

For a great number of Super Bowl Sunday viewers, the fun of the night isn’t the game but rather the commercials. With so many top tier commercials getting released on that day though, there are bound to be some stinkers. Since last night, fans have been debating endlessly over...
Complex

Mary J. Blige Calls Backlash Over Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘Small Conversation Compared to How Huge’ Moment Was

Mary J. Blige insists she’s unfazed by the haters. Days after performing the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, the Grammy-winning singer stopped by the Hot 97 studio to reflect on the career milestone. Blige—who took the stage alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem—said the gig was one of the best moments of her life and was “up there” with her performance at Barack Obama’s inauguration.
fox26houston.com

Super Bowl ads that scored and missed

HOUSTON - In-between the plays on the field during this year's Super Bowl, the commercials are always a big part of the evening. In all, 66 different ads played through the coverage, running $7 million for each 30-second spot. With an estimated audience of 114 million viewers, in-game ad revenue...
SheKnows

Eminem's Daughters Hailie & Alaina Celebrated Their Dad's Half-Time Show With Cute Super Bowl Photos

There are certainly perks to have an uber-famous father, who just happens to be playing the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Hailie Jade Mathers and Alaina Marie Scott enjoyed a prime SoFi Stadium seat to watch their dad, Eminem, take the field with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar for an action-packed performance. Hailie Jade shared her box-seat view of the field, wearing a pair of light-wash jeans and a black leather jacket. She stood smiling at the railing and captioned the sweet photo, “here for the halftime show, staying for stafford.” The 26-year-old...
pdxmonthly.com

So, What Did We All Think of the Made-by-Portlanders Super Bowl Ads?

No other event in American life commands collective eyeballs like the Super Bowl—why else does it cost a cool $6.5 million for just 30 second of commercial time during the biggest of the Big Games?. This year, Portland-based ad agency Wieden+ Kennedy was responsible for more minutes on screen...
The Drum

Toyota’s Super Bowl ad invites viewers to keep up with all ‘The Joneses’

Toyota has turned to the star power embodied by Tommy Lee Jones, Leslie Jones and Rashida Jones to lead its second Big Game ad. The surname-sharing celebrities have been roped in to put the 2022 Toyota Tundra through its paces, getting behind the wheels of the pick-up truck before engaging in an impromptu off-road race through deserts and mountains.
mediapost.com

Coinbase Super Bowl Ad Maybe Too Successful

One of the oddest Super Bowl ads last night was a 60-second spot from Coinbase. The ad, which appeared in the first quarter, featured a multicolored QR Code that bounces up and down, like the action of an Atari video game, circa 1985. The score was an electronic version of the classic Motown song “Money.”
Primetimer

Super Bowl LVI was all about the celebrities, from the stands to the ads

"To hold our attention, Super Bowl LVI leaned hard on star power, both in the stands and in the ads," says Lorraine Ali. "They showed up in person at SoFi stadium, a brand-new venue in Inglewood, just 16 miles outside Hollywood. (For those who don’t live here, that equals an hour and 15 minutes in L.A. traffic.) But they were omnipresent in the commercials. Matthew McConaughey, Zendaya, Paul Rudd, Salma Hayek, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pete Davidson were among the famous faces recruited to create buzz around such exciting products as ... mayonnaise." Ali adds: "Celebrities are particularly useful when the brand they’re paired with is something consumers have never heard of or don’t understand. Ty Burrell’s familiar face and affable goofiness were able to grab the attention of potential Greenlight customers in 'I’ll Take it' — even if they (still) don’t know that Greenlight is a financial tech company. See also: (Matthew) McConaughey in a spacesuit, in a hot air balloon, waving at office workers and farmers alike, spreading the word about Salesforce. They look puzzled, just like you will after watching this ad."
pymnts

Uber Eats Previews 2022 Super Bowl Ad

For the second year in a row, Uber Eats is headed to the Super Bowl, this time asking the question: “Just because you can get anything delivered with Uber Eats, does that mean you can Eats it?”. The past few years have seen the company invest heavily in expanding...
The Spun

TV Ratings Are Out For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show was one of the best we’ve ever seen. As expected, it garnered massive ratings. The NFL went all-in on this year’s show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar put on a show for the ages.
TIME

We Watched Two Decades of Super Bowl Ads. Here’s What They Say About Climate Change.

Toyota debuted its hybrid Prius for the first time at the Super Bowl in 2005, calling it “good news for planet Earth.” In 2006, there were two Super Bowl ads for new hybrids: one for Toyota’s Camry hybrid , and one ad for Fords’ new Escape hybrid in which Kermit the Frog concluded that maybe it was easy being green, after all. But it’s taken 17 years and over 900 total ads for climate change to finally break through at the Super Bowl.
Vice

Coinbase Swears This All Isn't Like the Dotcom Bubble After Super Bowl Ad SNAFU

The most insufferable part of every Super Bowl Sunday has historically, without fail, been the ads. This year was no exception, with an unrelenting barrage of ads trying to manifest the metaverse, convince viewers they’re missing out on crypto, and lure new blood to online and physical casinos. Results were mixed.
