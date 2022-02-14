ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Dollywood offering free tuition, books to all employees through pilot program

By Robert Holder, Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lleiO_0eE9PgiG00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) – Dollywood’s parent company is picking up the education tab for its employees beginning this year.

Herschend Enterprises is the operating partner of Dollywood and the nation’s largest privately-owned themed attractions corporation. This week, the company announced it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for employees who wish to further their education. And they aren’t stopping with the Dollywood location.

CRIME: Fifteen-year-old carjacks couple in Harahan before crashing stolen car

Herschend’s GROW U is expected to launch Feb. 24 to provide educational opportunities for 11,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time employees across the corporation’s 25 U.S. attractions. That includes Dollywood Parks and Resorts in Pigeon Forge; Pink Adventure Tours in Tennessee, Arizona and Nevada; Wild Adventures in Georgia; Adventure Aquarium in New Jersey; Silver Dollar City in Missouri; and Kentucky Kingdom and Newport Aquarium in Kentucky.

Hosts will be eligible to enroll in the GROW U program on their first day of employment.

“One of The Dollywood Foundation’s key tenets is to ‘learn more.’ This program is created with that very tenet in mind,” said Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company. “We want our hosts to develop themselves through advanced learning to fulfill the foundation’s other tenets: care more, dream more, and be more. When our hosts strive to grow themselves, it makes our business and our community a truly better place.”

Andrew Wexler, CEO of Herschend Enterprises, said the program was designed to help employees advance their careers within — or outside of — the company.

Dolly Parton quiz: How well do you know Dolly?

“Whether it’s to pursue a new dream or advance their career with us, we care about our employees’ personal and professional growth, because we believe that their futures should be grown with love, not loans,” said Wexler. “Our team members’ success is our success — and that’s why we’re thrilled to make this benefit available to all, regardless of their role in the company and without the burden of debt.”

Under the GROW U program, employees will have access to diploma, degree and certificate programs across 30 learning partners. Programs will be offered in business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing.

Additionally, the company will provide partial funding, up to $5,250 per year, for 150 additional programs in fields including hospitality, engineering, human resources and art design.

Guild Education powers the GROW U program. The platform also provides similar programs to employees of Taco Bell, Disney, Lowe’s, Walmart and more.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Dolly Parton’s theme park will soon pay for employees to go to college

Leave it to Dolly Parton to deliver the good news of the day. The legendary singer’s theme park, Dollywood, will begin paying full college tuition for all employees who choose to go. The company will also cover miscellaneous fees and textbooks. Keep scrolling for a gallery of photos of...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Government Technology

University of Arizona Discounts Tuition for Revature Staff

The University of Arizona has partnered with the tech talent development agency Revature to offer the company’s employees online courses and paid training to prepare them for work as software engineers, according to an announcement this week. The news release said the new Revature PACE program will give employees...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollywood Foundation#Herschend Enterprises#Resorts#Wild Adventures#The Dollywood Company
Micky joss

2 fastest-growing cities in Florida

The population growth of the United States is declining. Between 2010 and 2020, the population grew by 7.4 percent, the slowest rate since 1930. Low birth rates, aging populations, and fewer immigrants have led to sluggish growth rates.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Walmart
WGNO

WGNO

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy