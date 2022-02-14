ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Tortoise Loves To Climb On Her Grandma’s Legs To Get Treats | The Dodo

Albany Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever grandma comes over, this hungry red-footed tortoise is...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

Squirrel Goes To Work In Her Mom's Hoodie | The Dodo

Day in the life of an adorable squirrel who goes to work in her mom's hoodie. Keep up with Jill and all her adventures on Instagram: http://thedo.do/this_girl_is_a_squirrel. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Rescue Pittie Is Such A Goofball Around Grandma And Grandpa | The Dodo Pittie Nation

Shy rescue pittie totally comes out of his shell after visiting Grandma and Grandpa — watch them reunite after months apart 💛. To keep up with Prince, follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/kristieandprinceIG. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandma#Dodo#Red Footed Tortoise
Kokomo Perspective

Cat Hates Everyone — Especially Children But She's Obsessed With Her Granddad | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This cat hates everyone — and especially children — but there's one person she's obsessed with ♥️. Keep up with Nanoos on TikTok: https://thedo.do/Nanoosontheloose and Instagram: https://thedo.do/nanoosonthelooseIG. You can also follow Reem on Instagram: https://thedo.do/ReemMohammad. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...
ANIMALS
Albany Herald

Teeny Dragon Goes Everywhere With Her Mom | The Dodo

Teeny dragon loves to hop in the pool and swim to her mom. Keep up with Puff on TikTok: http://thedo.do/puffsmom. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the...
ANIMALS
104star.com

Bride Had Her Pet Tortoise As Her Ring Bearer

Erica and Jay Johnson both met when they were vets! They were doing a tortoise survey 20 years ago when they fell in love and thought it would be perfect to have their own tortoise named Tom Shelleck as part of their upcoming wedding. They decided to make him the...
ANIMALS
Henry County Daily Herald

Mom Dog And Her Puppies Get Help During Terrible Storm | The Dodo

Stray mama dog immediately trusts rescuers — and lets them save her puppies during a storm. Special thanks to Hope For Paws: https://thedo.do/hfp. Follow them on Facebook for rescue updates: https://thedo.do/hopeforpaws. For updates on Rainbow and her puppies, check out The Little Red Dog: https://thedo.do/thelittlereddog. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Clayton News Daily

Mama Raccoon Gets To Reunite With Her Babies | The Dodo

Watch this mama raccoon climb a fence to get each one of her babies after they were rescued from a roof. You can check out more rescue adventures from Gates Wildlife Control on YouTube: http://thedo.do/gateswildlifecontrol. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
ANIMALS
Albany Herald

Crow Brings His Favorite Guy A Gift | The Dodo Soulmates

Crow becomes best friends with this guy — guess what he brings him as a gift 🖤. Keep up with Salem on TikTok: https://thedo.do/dannythetransdad and Instagram: https://thedo.do/Dannythetransdad. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mom forgets it’s picture day and sends her daughter to school in an unfortunate shirt

They may seem superhuman, but even parents make mistakes. This mother forgot it was her daughter’s picture day, and sent her toddler to school wearing a sassy shirt. Safe to say, the pictures didn’t turn out how she planned.The parent, who goes by @paigepuhlease on TikTok, shared her faux pas on the app. Her TikTok previously went viral in 2021, and now her repost has over 16,000 views. “If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” she captioned the video, “At least you didn’t forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”The TikTok cuts to her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kiss951.com

Video: Woman Throws Daughter Into Zoo’s Bear Pit

Just when I think I can’t see anything that will shock me-no matter how horrific it may be-I come across something like this. As a parent, I find this unthinkable. This is on top of how I feel as a human being, that this is deplorable (at best). Full warning here. Before you press play, you are going to be horrified. This is not a doll either, but a little girl that is put into peril. Okay, here’s the story. A mom in Uzbekistan has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing her 3-year-old daughter into the bear pit enclosure at Tashkent Zoo. The fall was 16 feet and you see how fast the bear rushes toward the child.
ACCIDENTS
faithit

5-year-old Boy Rushes to Neighbor’s for Help: “My Mom is Dead in the Shower”

Neighbor, Jessica Penyoer told ABC15 that she didn’t expect the alerting news from the 5-year-old boy. Surprised to see him at that time of night, she first thought Salvatore’s dog had passed because he was speaking quickly and she misunderstood him. She also didn’t realize he was actually holding his infant sister; she told ABC15 that she thought he was holding a doll. But when she asked him more questions about what was going on, he told her, “My mom died in the shower. Can you take care of us?”
KIDS
995qyk.com

Mother Drops 3 Year Old Daughter Into Bear Pit At Zoo

This frightening video captures the moment a mother drops her three year-old daughter into a bear pit at the zoo. Thankfully the child is OK. At the zoo in Uzbekistan, this mother drops her daughter 16 feet into a trench of the bear pit. Zookeepers quickly got the bear into an area away from the incident and then rescue the little girl. The three year-old only suffered a concussion and some cuts from the 16 foot drop. Witnesses say the bear, Zuzu, slowly walked down the trench after the girl fell, sniffed her, then walked away.
ACCIDENTS
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
InspireMore

‘HEELLLLPPPP!!! I STUCK!!!’ Stepping out of the shower, I heard call for help from my toddler.’: Woman hilariously ‘saves’ daughter, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Stepping out of the shower, I heard a hysterical call for help from one of my toddlers. I quickly evaluated her cry to determine if I had time for clothes, but she sounded too frantic. So, I decided to be a 10/10 mom and rush my bare butt out just in case she’s clinging to the top of a bookshelf for dear life or something equally ridiculous but possible.
DALLAS, TX
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy