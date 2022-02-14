ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

GEE Group Revenue Up 24% in Announced First Quarter Results

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago

GAAP Net Income $16.7 million; Diluted EPS $.14; Adjusted EBITDA $3.9 million. JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) ('the Company' or 'GEE Group'), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, today announced results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2021....

www.buffalonynews.net

wtvbam.com

Airbnb sees strong first-quarter revenue on travel demand, longer stays

(Reuters) – Airbnb Inc on Tuesday forecast better-than-expected first-quarter revenue after the short-term home rental company reported strong quarterly results on rising domestic travel and longer stays by guests at higher prices. The San Francisco-based company expects current-quarter revenue between $1.41 billion and $1.48 billion, higher than analysts’ estimates...
Benzinga

Quipt Reveals Record Q1 Financial Results, Posts Revenue Growth Of 30% And Adjusted EBITDA Growth Of 16%

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT) (TSXV: QIPT) announced its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and operational highlights. These results pertain to the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 and are reported in U.S. Dollars.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mercury General Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results:. These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information. Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable...
buffalonynews.net

XS Financial Posts Record Year with over $108 Million in Total Capex Financing Commitments

420% increase in YoY Closed Lease Transactions and $34.3 Million in Closed Leases. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to announce the following updates as of the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Allegion stock set to surge after profit and revenue beats, in line full-year outlook

Shares of Allegion PLC ALLE, -1.05% were indicated up more than 8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the security products and locks company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, as continued strong end-market demand helped offset supply-chain challenges. Net income rose to $112.7 million, or $1.26 a share, from $93.3 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Revenue fell 2.5% to $709.2 million but was above the FactSet consensus of $679.5 million. Cost of sales grew 3.8% to $422.7 million, to knock gross profit as a percentage of revenue down to 40.4% from 44.0%. "We expect sequential improvements in revenue growth, EPS and operating margin performance throughout 2022 as we drive aggressive pricing and work to reduce elevated lead times," said Chief Executive David Petratis. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.75, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.73, and revenue growth of 6.0% to 7.5%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $3.05 billion implies 6.5% growth. The stock has dropped 11.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
Motley Fool

Sales Surge, But Rising Costs Take a Bite Out of PepsiCo's Profits in Q4

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal year results on Thursday, Feb. 10. The global beverage and snack company delivered robust sales growth, but widespread inflation affected profits. The coronavirus pandemic is making it challenging for companies like PepsiCo to operate. An infection at one of its facilities could reduce output,...
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
buffalonynews.net

iFabric Corp Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ('iFabric' or the 'Company') (TSX:IFA.TO)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021. 'iFabric's core business remains strong and growing, despite the challenge of prolonged shipment times for goods coming from...
buffalonynews.net

Polaris Infrastructure Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX:PIF) ('Polaris Infrastructure' or the 'Company'), a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America, is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.15 per common share outstanding.
buffalonynews.net

Lumbee Guaranty Bank Reports 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings

Company reports strong quarterly earnings, record annual earnings and improving asset quality. $925 thousand in net income for the quarter-ended December 31, 2021. 13.4% asset growth, driven by a 16.4% increase in deposits. Improving asset quality led to a credit for loan losses. PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14,...
buffalonynews.net

Planting Hope Files Amended and Restated Financial Statements for Q3 2021

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ('Planting Hope' or the 'Company'), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the most nutritious and planet-friendly products, announces today that it has amended and refiled its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ending September 30, 2021 (the 'Restated Financial Statements'). The adjustments for one-time items are all non-cash items and do not affect the Company's cash position or ongoing business operations.
Billboard

Reservoir Media Revenue Up 26% in Fiscal Third Quarter

Reservoir Media rode a recovering music market and a string of acquisitions to improve revenue 26% to $27.1 million in the fiscal third quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021, the company announced Tuesday (Feb. 8). Revenue grew 15% organically from primarily gains at digital services and a buoyant synchronization market. In...
sgbonline.com

Delta Apparel Reports Record First Quarter Results

Delta Apparel, Inc. reported earnings more than tripled in the first quarter ended January 1 as sales grew 17 percent. Sales increased 16 percent in the Delta Group segment and 24 percent at Salt Life. Robert W. Humphreys, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We delivered strong first-quarter results that not only...
