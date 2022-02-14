Freight Train Derails In Denver, 3 Train Cars Fall Into South Platte River

A freight train derailed over the weekend in Denver, Colorado, sending three rail cars plummeting into the South Platte River , FOX 31 reports.

BNSF Railway confirms one of their trains derailed after it left one of their facilities in the Ballpark area Saturday around 7 a.m. Seven empty train cars went off the tracks , and three ended up falling into the river, according to the company. The incident also blocked the riverside trail.

"It’s pretty wild to see something that size fall off the track right here," Tim Bury told reporters in an interview. He says he was scootering on the trail when he noticed construction crews pulling train cars and debris from the river. "It’ll be interesting to hear what happened if it was an engineering issue or structure issue or what was going on here."

BNSF claims bridge or infrastructure issues were not a factor in the derailment.

An investigation is underway to figure out what happened. FOX 31 says no one was hurt in the incident. Click here to check out photos of the aftermath.

Another train-related crash happened in the West over the weekend, as well. An Amtrak train collided with a pickup truck towing a boat in Washington state.