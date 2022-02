Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. This year’s Cleveland Open, an ATP Challenger tour event now in its fourth year, features a notably strong player field. Players competing this year are typically ranked between 150th and 300th in the world. At the Cleveland Open, they'll battle for ATP rankings points along with modest prize money. This year’s tournament player list boasts 10 players ranked inside the Top 150, and of those, there are some big American names that have been ranked inside the top 15. The tournament takes place at the Cleveland Racquet Club, an intimate, casual setting. Matches begin at 10 a.m. today and continue through Sunday. Consult the website for a schedule. Tickets are free today and are available for purchase Friday through Sunday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO