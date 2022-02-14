ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Kids sketch letters of love outside school after fire

By WTVR Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O86e0_0eE9OMrX00

An outpouring of love was sketched on the sidewalks surrounding what remains of Fox Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia.

The 358 students enrolled at the school were not alone in their grief Saturday as people came by the school to view the damage and show their support.

WTVR
Firefighters were back at Fox Elementary School in Richmond Sunday morning.

A chain link fence was installed around the shell of what was a 60,000-square-foot haven for learning.

One mother who brought her children to see what was left of their school said her little ones were distraught.

"They cried. They love their school — their classmates especially," she said as she snapped a photo of her three boys in their Team Fox t-shirts.

One girl chalking a design on the sidewalk said that her friend was relieved at least the playground was spared.

A boy reflecting on the loss of the 110-year-old building worried about what would happen to the school's animal inhabitants.

“These cute little swallow birds that would fly around the school and they would nest in the rafters of the school,” he said. “And I think it's so sad because their home was basically destroyed.”

The school will be closed Monday and Tuesday before shifting to virtual learning.

This story was first reported by Bree Sison at WTVR in Richmond, Virginia .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264KPn_0eE9OMrX00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Fox Elementary School#Wtvr Firefighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy