Oscars: Twitter Users Can Vote on Favorite 2021 Film, Winner to Be Revealed at Awards Show

By Jordan Moreau
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on Monday, Twitter users can vote on their favorite film of 2021 by tweeting the title along with #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes. The votes will count for any film, even if it did not receive a single Oscar nomination. Users can vote up to 20 times per day. The winning film...

www.middletownpress.com

Related
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Oscars For Nominating ‘Don’t Look Up’ Over ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Jimmy Kimmel just can’t let his ex (the Oscars) go. The former Academy Awards host blasted the 2022 nominations during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (Feb. 8), destroying movies like Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog to mourn the lack of recognition for Marvel‘s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sorry, Kimmel: not everyone’s favorites can earn nominations.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan to Host Nominations Announcement

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are set to reveal the 2022 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Jordan, who is currently part of the cast of Fox’s Call Me Kat, is well-known for his appearances as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace. Ross is one of the stars of ABC’s Black-ish, which is airing its final season on the network. Ross previously co-hosted the Oscars nominations announcement with Kumail Nanjiani in 2019.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Finalists for Audio Publisher AwardsSXSW Gaming Awards: 'It Takes Two' Among Top ContendersOscars: Six Contenders on the Challenges...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

How to Watch the Oscar Nominations Live

After months of campaigning and speculation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is ready to release the 2022 Oscar nominations. Competition should be fierce this year, with “The Power of the Dog” dominating early award shows and several other high-profile films, including “Dune” and “Don’t Look Up,” also in contention. Nominations might take an unexpected turn, as this year marks the first time the Academy has offered ten ranked slots for Best Picture voting. Some expect that to lead to a more unique collection of films nominated for the top honor. Either way, all will be revealed when...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg and ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Fan-Favorite Oscar Categories, Prefer ‘Snooty’ Awards

“The View” co-hosts just cast their vote against the Academy. During the February 15 episode of “The View,” hosts Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines shared their disdain for the new 2022 Oscars fan voting categories. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy announced that, starting February 14, fans can cast their votes for two new special categories: #OscarsCheersMoment and #OscarsFanFavorite. Twitter users must tweet using either hashtag, and votes will count for any film, even if it was not nominated at the Oscars. Academy Award winner Goldberg explained that “moviegoers go to the movies for...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Oscars 2022: New “Fan Favorite” Award To Be Given Based On Social Media Voting

This year, the Oscars decided to go fairly safe with its Best Picture nominees. Some people, namely superhero film fans, were hoping for a curveball with a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” addition to the category. Alas, the Oscar nominations didn’t feel the superhero film was one of the top 10 of the year. But, if you’re one of those superhero film fans hoping to get some sort of recognition for ‘No Way Home’ or any other perceived snubs, you’ll get your chance for retribution on Twitter.
MOVIES
104.5 KDAT

The Oscars Want You to Vote For Your Favorite Movie of 2021

The Academy Awards announced their list of nominees recently and many people voiced their displeasure with how few of the year's top movies they'd actually seen. For the record, out of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture, I've seen four. Three of them I thought deserved their nomination. But many moviegoers hadn't seen any of the films and wondered why their voice and money spent at the box office seemingly didn't matter. Well, now your vote does. At least on Twitter.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Oscar Nomination#The Academy Museum Store
allears.net

NEWS: Oscars Will Recognize Fan Favorite Film in 2022 Ceremony

Awards season is off to a great start, with the Walt Disney Company already having scored a number of wins. The 94th Academy Awards (also known as The Oscars) will be taking place on Sunday, March 27th, 2022, and once again Disney has received a plethora of nominations! But, this year’s Oscars ceremony will be a little bit different — and we’ve got all the details you need to know below!
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Oscars Set Hosts & Twitter Voted Category

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are reportedly closing details to host this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. The three comedians are reportedly the only emcees in the mix for the March awards show with former “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm reportedly exiting talks over the weekend according to Variety.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘The View’ Hosts Slam Oscars’ Fan-Favorite Twitter Prize: ‘Online Polls Are Easily Manipulated’

“The View” hosts aren’t too thrilled with the Academy’s decision to recognize a Twitter-voted fan favorite movie at the upcoming Oscars. The Academy announced Feb. 14 that Twitter users can vote on their favorite film of 2021 by tweeting the title along with #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes. Voting is now open and Twitter users can vote up to 20 times per day. The winning movie will be revealed March 27 during the Oscars ceremony.
MOVIES
allotsego.com

Cooperstown costume pro voting on top film awards

“I had 27 movies to watch,” Van Ramsey, an Emmy-winning costume designer with 45 years of stage and screen credits, said from his Cooperstown home a few weeks ago. “I’m part of the Costume Designers Guild, and I have to watch each movie with attention to costume design.”
COOPERSTOWN, NY
kalb.com

Oscars adding ‘fan-favorite’ film category

(CNN) - Movie fans can get in on the action this Oscar awards season. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently revealed a new fan-voted category. Now, anyone can vote for a 2021 movie to win the title. Just use #oscarsfanfavorite on Twitter between now and Thursday, March 3. The winner will be revealed during the awards show.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Twitter Will Get to Pick a Movie To Honor at the Oscars

The nominees and winners for the Oscars are chosen by the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and their tastes do not always line up with that of the moviegoing public. The five highest-grossing movies of 2021, for example, earned a collective two Academy Award nominations between them. Those were the nods for Best Visual Effects for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As hard as it may be to believe, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Black Widow, and F9: The Fast Saga were all totally snubbed.
INTERNET
E! News

The 2022 Oscars Hosts Are Finally Revealed

The 94th Academy Awards certainly won't be a trainwreck. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony, six sources told The New York Times. The producer of the Oscars telecast, Will Packer, originally want to bring on two hosts for each...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Oscars Are Giving Film Twitter Too Much Power

Film Twitter, a famously rational, courteous, and mature online space, is about to get a vote in this year’s Academy Awards. From February 14 to March 3, Twitter users will be able to vote up to 20 times a day for their favorite film and favorite film moment of 2021. The winning film and scene will then be featured during this year’s Oscars broadcast. “Twitter is the place to be during award shows and the Oscars is one of the biggest conversation drivers every year,” a Twitter exec told The Hollywood Reporter. “The idea that a movie fan might see their tweet during the Oscars broadcast is pretty epic, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Academy to bring this to life.” Weirdly, the tweet about the campaign leads to a voting form, so we’re not sure how this is about tweets at all. Nevertheless, three voters will be selected to be in-person presenters at the 2023 Oscars. Because that’s what viewers want most of all: fewer entertainers!
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Defend ‘Snootiness’ of Oscar Voting, Deride New ‘Fan Favorite’ Category

The hosts of “The View” aren’t all that thrilled about the Oscars’ newest category. For them, voting should be left to the experts. On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that this year’s show will feature a fan vote and sweepstakes for viewers to pick their favorite film of the year. Movie fans can weigh in on Twitter, using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite to vote for their favorite film of the year, and the film receiving the most votes will be recognized during the ABC telecast on March 27.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

The Oscars Make A Slight Move to Improve Popularity with Public Vote for Favorite Movie

The Oscars are making a slight move to improve popularity. Sort of taking a page from the People’s Choice, the Motion Picture Academy is reportedly going to let fans vote on Twitter for their favorite movie of the year. The film doesn’t have to have been nominated. It’s likely that “Spider Man: No Way Home” will win that vote, and that will make everyone happy.
MOVIES

