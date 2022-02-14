ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tongues are wagging in Bridgerton's season two trailer

By Tom Goodwyn
 2 days ago
Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the season two of Bridgerton. The hit drama debuted at the end of 2020 and quickly established itself as Netflix's then biggest-ever show, ensuring that a second season was swiftly ordered. The show is based on the bestselling series of novels...

