Tongues are wagging in Bridgerton's season two trailer
By Tom Goodwyn
TechRadar
2 days ago
Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the season two of Bridgerton. The hit drama debuted at the end of 2020 and quickly established itself as Netflix's then biggest-ever show, ensuring that a second season was swiftly ordered. The show is based on the bestselling series of novels...
“WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.”
This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
EXCLUSIVE: Actor-producer Kit Harington (Game of Thrones, Gunpowder) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.
Harington broke out in 2011 in the starring role of Jon Snow on HBO’s critically-acclaimed, Emmy winning fantasy series, Game of Thrones, based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series by George R. R. Martin. Over the course of the show’s eight-season run, the part brought him seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, two Emmy nominations, and noms at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, among other accolades.
Harington most recently appeared in Marvel’s Eternals, the hit Amazon series Modern Love and...
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
Anthony’s turn for love! After helping his younger sister Daphne find love with the Duke of Hastings in season 1 of Netflix’s Bridgerton, the upcoming second installment follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s chance at love. However, the road to true love is not forged without some Regency-era drama.
Bridgerton fans were left reeling when it was announced that Regé-Jean Page was exiting the show as the Duke of Hastings after season one. The Netflix Regency-era drama became the streaming giant's biggest series to binge watch with the Duke and Daphne becoming the It Couple of Lady Whistledown's gossip page, but what will happen to Daphne without her Duke in season two?
Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
The hit comedy-drama series Black-ish has become a cultural phenomenon for tackling racial and social issues in America. For eight seasons, fans have tuned in to watch Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and his family navigate the complexities of living as an affluent Black family in suburbia while maintaining a sense of their cultural identity.
Based on Julia Quinn's second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, season 2 of Bridgerton embraces the beloved romance trope of "enemies to lovers." For Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), it's loathe at first sight. While Simon (Regé-Jean Page) was a rakish duke educating Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor) in the ways of the world, Kate and Anthony are on equal footing, urbane and closed off.
“Hollywood’s go-to medium” is taking his clairvoyant talents on a cross-country journey to help others in the new Netflix series Life After Death with Tyler Henry, which premieres March 11. The former Hollywood Medium star will continue to help people find closure while diving into his own family backstory throughout the nine-episode series.
Netflix is fresh off of a reality show run that includes the success of The Circle and Too Hot To Handle. Now, the streaming giant is looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a new season of Love Is Blind. In the show’s second run, Nick Lachey and company will steer 30 single adults toward love as they endure the ups and downs of a fast-moving relationship. Oh yeah, there’s one other thing. They can’t see each other. Madness ensues and hopefully, love will ultimately prevail. Kinda? Sort of?
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of its new series of 2022. The streaming service shared a first-look video Friday during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The new shows include Vampire Academy, a fantasy horror series based on the Richelle Mead book series. The...
Sanditon is back for more episodes from 21 March on BritBox UK - but the show will be very different following the departure of the lead love interest, Sidney Parker. In the show, the dashing gentleman was played by Theo James, who decided not to rejoin the series following its renewal - and the latest trailer has addressed his departure for the first time.
Hot off his critically acclaimed starring role in Belfast, Jamie Dornan takes on the lead in HBO Max’s The Tourist. The trailer sets up Dornan as a man who winds up in the hospital without any idea of who he is or the circumstances surrounding his injuries. In addition...
It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
Netflix is serving up a sweet Valentine’s treat for viewers of Bridgerton as the streamer and Shondaland hosted a global event for the series and its super fans ahead of the upcoming March 25 premiere. During the event featuring stars Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Golda Rosheuvel, and author Julia Quinn, the first teaser for Season 2 was unveiled.
If you’re a fan of the insightful and fascinating Sex Education, then you will already be familiar with the talents of Surrey-born Simone Ashley, who plays popular-girl sidekick Olivia Hanan in the series. Having impressed audiences with her characterful death stares and moody teenage quips, the actress is now spreading her dramatic wings in the second instalment of the much-loved Bridgerton, a series that had us gripped with its high-society scandal, Regency-era drama and highly attractive cast members. Taking on the role of the female lead in Season 2, Ashley will play the charismatic and no-nonsense Kate Sharma, the love interest of the dashing Viscount Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.
When Netflix debuted its new take on detective Kurt Wallander back in 2020, most reviewers were less than kind. Some were perturbed by the setting and timeline. The reboot chose to place the character in contemporary Sweden, instead of taking us back to the 1970s to fit with the timeline of the original Henning Mankell novels.
This article contains spoilers for the first 5 episodes of Love Is Blind season 2. When the first 5 episodes of Love is Blind season 2 dropped on Netflix last week, fans rushed to their TVs to tune into the new season of the reality-show-slash-“social-experiment,” eager to get to know the contestants looking for love via the show’s iconic “pods” without the pressures of considering physical appearance. For many viewers, however, that excitement soon turned to disappointment when it became clear that even a show that claims to help people “be loved for who they are, not for their looks, their race, their background or their income” cannot escape the insidious presence of the fatphobia that pervades American society, both in terms of the behavior of its contestants and the show’s own production, meting out limited time to the only two plus-sized cast members and featuring two dramatic weight-loss storylines alongside these cast members’ inclusion.
Netflix has confirmed the release date for the fourth season of its hit documentary series, Formula 1: Drive To Survive. Drive To Survive, which consists of 10 episodes in each season, is produced in a collaboration between Netflix and Formula One itself and goes behind the scenes of the World Championship, with exclusive access to drivers, team directors and all the key players inside the sport.
