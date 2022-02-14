Tongues are wagging in Bridgerton's season two trailer

This article contains spoilers for the first 5 episodes of Love Is Blind season 2. When the first 5 episodes of Love is Blind season 2 dropped on Netflix last week, fans rushed to their TVs to tune into the new season of the reality-show-slash-“social-experiment,” eager to get to know the contestants looking for love via the show’s iconic “pods” without the pressures of considering physical appearance. For many viewers, however, that excitement soon turned to disappointment when it became clear that even a show that claims to help people “be loved for who they are, not for their looks, their race, their background or their income” cannot escape the insidious presence of the fatphobia that pervades American society, both in terms of the behavior of its contestants and the show’s own production, meting out limited time to the only two plus-sized cast members and featuring two dramatic weight-loss storylines alongside these cast members’ inclusion.

