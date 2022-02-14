ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New cinematic trailer released celebrating 10 years of Star Wars: The Old Republic releases tomorrow!

By Nathaniel Stevens
digitalchumps.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat is going to be a cool trailer. Enjoy the official details below. In celebration of the launch of Legacy of the Sith and 10 years of Star Wars storytelling through the game’s action-packed CG trailers, BioWare, LucasFilm Games, and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) –...

digitalchumps.com

ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Has Perfect Response to His Book of Boba Fett Appearance

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, "The Return of the Mandalorian," was a big one for Star Wars fans. The excitement is right there in the title as it featured the long-awaited return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian. Mando was last seen in the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which came to an end in December of 2020. Now that the character has returned, fans are thrilled, and they can't wait to see him team up with Boba Fett next week. Pascal is also clearly excited about his return. In fact, he took to Twitter today with a perfect response to the crossover episode.
MOVIES
Inverse

New Star Wars movie leak could change the Jedi forever

The Jedi dogma is bringing everybody down. From sad Luke in The Last Jedi and mean Luke in The Book of Boba Fett to Ahsoka getting bullied in The Clone Wars and the utterly preventable tragedy of Anakin Skywalker, the ways of the Jedi are often as oppressive as they are peaceful. Specifically, the notion that Jedi have to forsake emotional “attachment” to others seems to lead to all sorts of anguish, leading people to the Dark Side of the Force.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Who Saved Grogu from Order 66?

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett took yet another detour, tying the show back to popular characters from The Mandalorian and other Star Wars titles. As expected, we got a little time with Grogu, formerly known as Baby Yoda, and finally received some concrete information about his backstory. A single flashback scene answered a major question about the adorable character's origins, and his place in the overall Star Wars story, but it also created an even bigger mystery in the process.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
thebrag.com

Star Wars confirms location of Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Temple

The official Star Wars website just confirmed Luke and Grogu are on the same planet that is shown in the Sequel Trilogy. StarWars.com confirmed on their site the planet Luke Skywalker is training Grogu on in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 is the same one shown in scenes from the Sequel Trilogy.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
TheSixthAxis

Star Wars The Old Republic story recap drops ahead of new expansion

Plan on diving back into Star Wars The Old Republic but you’ve completely forgot what happened? EA and BioWare have you covered, dropping a handy story recap ahead of the MMO’s new expansion, Legacy of the Sith. Every major story event from the game’s 10-year history has been...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Celebration#The Old Republic#New Level#Cg#Lucasfilm Games#Industrial Light Magic#Ilm
Cinema Blend

Looks Like Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Might Be Bringing Back Another Beloved Star Wars Prequel Actor

While The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have explored a post-Return of the Jedi landscape, the next Star Wars show lined up, Obi-Wan Kenobi, will take fans with a Disney+ subscription back a decade before A New Hope, when the Empire still reigned supreme in a galaxy far, far away. We already knew some familiar faces from the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy would be joining Ewan McGregor, and today brings word of another beloved actor from this era of the franchise who’s on board for the Disney+ series: Jimmy Smits.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The High Republic Writer Addresses Old Republic Connections and Setup

Star Wars: The High Republic has taken the franchise back 200 years before the Skywalker Saga ever began in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The High Republic is a time of peace and prosperity when the Republic and The Jedi Order stood strong, together; however, that era of light had to be earned by fighting back the unfathomable darkness of the Sith Empire, in the time known as The Old Republic.
MOVIES
gameranx.com

Instruments of Destruction Gets New Release Date Trailer

We have been patiently waiting for Instruments of Destruction, the vehicle-building sandbox game from Radiangames, for a good while now. But, thanks to a new trailer that has surfaced, we now know the wait will be a lot shorter with it coming to Steam early access on March 2, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Surprises Fans With New ‘Obi-Wan’ Series Releasing In May

Most Star Wars fans are eagerly waiting to see Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi and, to add to fans’ excitement, Star Wars just announced a new comic book miniseries to be released this May. This five-part miniseries will explore who Obi-Wan is, as the story will take place a few weeks before Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Trailer For New Captain Carter Series

Captain Carter is getting a new Marvel Comics miniseries from Jamie McKelvie and fans are excited about it. Marika Cresta is aboard for art as well. Over the course of five issues, fans will be reintroduced to the star of Marvel's What If…? She's a woman out of time, but that doesn't mean there aren't bad guys to stop in this new book. Instead of getting frozen in ice, Captain Carter has portals to thank for her current predicament. The modern world is pretty weird, but she'll get used to it. A lot of people have speculated about what this title could mean. But, for right now, fans of the character have to be thrilled to get a miniseries featuring a character that a lot of people enjoyed from the DIsney+ series. McKelvie actually spoke to SYFY Wire about the book and what they have in store for Captain Carter.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Released

PlayStation and Guerrilla Games released a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West this week to show off some of the features and challenges players will encounter in the game when it launches later this month. Titled the "Challenges of the Forbidden West" trailer, it covers a variety of different encounters players will find themselves in as well as options players have at their disposal for overcoming those challenges. The game itself is scheduled to release on February 18th, so it won't be long now until players are able to tackle these challenges themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
startattle.com

The Presence of Love (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

The Presence of Love tells the story of adjunct professor Joss (Eloise Mumford), who travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up. She soon bonds with single father Daniel (Julian Morris), whose family now runs it. Startattle.com – The Presence of Love 2022. This...
MOVIES
Inverse

Boba Fett Episode 7 release date, start time, trailer, and Disney Plus schedule for the Star Wars finale

The Book of Boba Fett is nearing the end of its first season. Over the course of the past six weeks, the Disney+ series has taken viewers on an unexpected adventure, one that’s both filled gaps in certain characters’ pasts and built a bridge between Seasons 2 and 3 of The Mandalorian. Now The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 promises to conclude in epic fashion with its upcoming seventh chapter.
TV & VIDEOS

