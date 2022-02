Carrie Bender is Director of People and Culture at Strategic Security Solutions (S3). The last few years have thrown some major curveballs in the general direction of people management. The Great Resignation has people resigning from their jobs in droves. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shared that 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November 2021 alone. Talent, particularly in highly skilled tech sectors, continues to be difficult to attract and more difficult to retain, and as some organizations return to in-person operations, just as many are continuing to navigate hybrid work models.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO