Jill Biden was spotted wearing a corsage from her husband in a sweet Valentine's Day tradition

President Joe Biden yells "Happy Valentine's Day!" while walking from Marine One to the White House on Monday. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Jill Biden was spotted wearing a corsage of what appeared to be white gardenias on Valentine's Day.

Joe Biden also surprised her with a gardenia corsage — her favorite flower — at his inauguration.

The first lady told People magazine that corsages from her husband are a Valentine's Day tradition.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden have been married for 44 years , and they still find little ways of expressing their love for each other.

While exiting Marine One on Valentine's Day, the first lady was photographed wearing a corsage of what appeared to be white gardenias, her favorite flower.

In an interview with People magazine shortly after Biden took office, Jill shared that the corsages began as a Valentine's Day tradition, and that he had surprised her with a corsage of gardenias at the inauguration.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the 2021 inauguration. Jill wore a corsage of gardenias, a surprise gift from her husband. Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images

"I don't know when it started — a long, long time ago. I think it was for Valentine's Day," she said. "I love gardenias and so Joe would buy me a wrist corsage of gardenias. I wore it to school to teach!"

Biden has continued to surprise Jill with flowers during their time in the White House. In April, the president stopped to pick a dandelion for her on the White House lawn as they boarded Marine One.

On Monday, he also shared a sweet Valentine's Day message for his wife.

On Twitter, he posted a photo of the couple in their younger days, with the caption: "You're the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly. Happy Valentine's Day."