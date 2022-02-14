ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana man gets kidney after holding sign at NFL game

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Edwards went to a Chicago bears game...

Hoosiers can’t hang on in home loss to Badgers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a 74-69 comeback victory at Indiana. Brad Davison added 21 points and seven rebounds for Wisconsin. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers, who […]
NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
Rams star Matthew Stafford admits feeling like a ‘loser’ during post-Super Bowl party at Drake’s house

Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
At the buzzer: Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69

How it happened: Indiana came out with energy on Tuesday in Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers found Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson early and the duo scored the first 13 points for a 13-8 lead over the Badgers by the 14:20 mark of the first half. Indiana built a seven-point lead at 26-19 by the 5:33 mark, but the offense stalled late in the half and Johnny Davis heated up. The Wisconsin All-America candidate scored the final five points of the half for the Badgers for a 32-31 lead at intermission. Indiana didn’t score in the final 3:03 of the half and managed only .84 points per possession in the first 20 minutes on 37.1 percent shooting.
Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
Sign asking for kidney at football game leads to life-saving transplant

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WLKY/CNN) - A man is alive today in part because of a sign he held up at a football game. He needed a kidney transplant when he came up with the idea. On a recent February morning, at Marcus Edwards’ kitchen table, the talk was the upcoming Super Bowl.
Johnny Davis has message for Indiana fans after leading Wisconsin to huge road win

Johnny Davis had an exit to remember when he left the floor at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and was responsible for Wisconsin’s late rally in a 74-69 road victory over Indiana. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate scored the final 13 points for the Badgers in the comeback victory.
Davis’ closing flurry sends No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana

Johnny Davis packed a powerful closing punch Tuesday night. Indiana couldn't counter. The sophomore guard scored the final 13 points for No. 15 Wisconsin, finished with 30 and boosted the Badgers' Big Ten title hopes with a 74-69 comeback victory over the Hoosiers. “He can create something out of nothing...
Timberwolves-Toronto game preview: After game, team gets week off

Raptors update: The 2019 NBA champions are 31-25 and seventh in the Eastern Conference. ... Toronto added ex-Wolf F Thad Young at the trade deadline, sending a protected first-round pick to San Antonio along with G Goran Dragic, who hasn't played in three months for personal reasons. ... All-Star G Fred Van Vleet, who is second on the team in scoring at 21.6 points, is questionable (knee).
Huskers Upset #5 Hoosiers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55. The Huskers capitalized as Indiana missed 18 straight shots, going on a 17-0 run that grew their lead to 21 points in the final three minutes. Nebraska knocked off its highest-ranked opponent since beating a No. 5 LSU on Dec. 20, 2009. Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 20 points and Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 10 apiece.
The second richest man in Indiana

Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
What I'm watching in Indiana vs. Wisconsin: It isn’t a must-win, but it would be a big one

BLOOMINGTON – After a rough week on the road, IU returns to friendlier surroundings in need of a turnaround Tuesday night. The Hoosiers host Wisconsin looking to end a three-game losing streak, erase some of the sour taste of their collapse in Madison in December and restore positive momentum to their postseason push. A win would achieve all three. A loss would further muddy waters Indiana has struggled to navigate cleanly in recent years.
