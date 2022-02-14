Indiana man gets kidney after holding sign at NFL game

How it happened: Indiana came out with energy on Tuesday in Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers found Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson early and the duo scored the first 13 points for a 13-8 lead over the Badgers by the 14:20 mark of the first half. Indiana built a seven-point lead at 26-19 by the 5:33 mark, but the offense stalled late in the half and Johnny Davis heated up. The Wisconsin All-America candidate scored the final five points of the half for the Badgers for a 32-31 lead at intermission. Indiana didn’t score in the final 3:03 of the half and managed only .84 points per possession in the first 20 minutes on 37.1 percent shooting.

