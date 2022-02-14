Atlanta police officer arrested on rape charges

Lionel Dely

An Atlanta police officer has been arrested on rape charges in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported that a man raped her at her Acworth apartment on Jan. 31. She reported the rape to deputies on Feb. 2.

The woman told investigators that the suspect, 32-year-old Lionel Dely, identified himself as an Atlanta police officer who was conducting an investigation prior to the assault.

Investigators determined that Dely is an APD officer. Evidence investigators gathered was enough to support a rape charge. Dely turned himself in to the the Cherokee Adult Detention Center Friday night.

The Atlanta Police Department cooperated with Cherokee detectives during the investigation.

It’s unclear if Dely is still employed with the department. Dely is currently being held without bond.

