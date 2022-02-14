Veru to further advance late-stage trial for COVID-19 therapy after data analysis

Three recent independent in-vitro studies show that ADG20 has neutralization activity against Omicron. Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) is a great speculative biotech to look into. I believe it holds potential if its monoclonal antibodies establish proof of concept in prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in patients. While this is a risky endeavor it has 3 shots on goal for possible treatment/prevention of this virus. The three candidates in question are ADG10, ADG20 and Pan-CoV. While COVID-19 cases are dropping off, there will always be a place for a treatment option with a segment of the population. In other words, while COVID-19 has been dropping off it's not going to disappear entirely. Not only that, but Adagio is also developing a preclinical monoclonal antibody for seasonal and pandemic influenza. With the extensive focus of targeting only COVID-19 at the moment, this is why I view it as a highly speculative biotech. However, with the current stock price of $6.41 per share, I believe the risk/reward scenario is highly attractive. Plus, the stock reached a 52-week high of $78.82 per share at one point. I don't believe it will reach that high of a stock price again immediately, but with solid clinical data in using a monoclonal antibody to treat/prevent COVID-19, I could see it reaching around $20 per share. This would be on the basis of developing a solid drug for COVID-19. If it also eventually achieves proof of concept for prevention of influenza as well, then I expect an even higher stock price in the future. It had a setback in clinical development of ADG20 when it comes to the Omicron variant, but is comparable to several other monoclonal antibodies against this variant. Even then, it addressed the issue with newly released data in January showing that ADG20 is effective in neutralizing Omicron.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 HOURS AGO