ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Veru to further advance late-stage trial for COVID-19 therapy after data analysis

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Veru (VERU +0.2%) announced on Monday that an independent panel recommended the continuation of its global Phase 3 COVID-19 registration study for oral sabizabulin as previously designed. The double-blind, randomized trial is targeted at hospitalized patients...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Enanta begins dosing of oral COVID-19 therapy EDP-235 in phase 1 trial

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) dosed the first person in its phase 1 trial of its oral COVID-19 treatment and prevention therapy EDP-235. The phase 1 study will evaluate the EDP-235 in single ascending doses (SAD), including a two-part food effect cohort, and multiple ascending doses (MAD) compared to placebo in healthy volunteers. All SAD and MAD cohorts will enroll eight participants who will be randomized to receive EDP-235 or placebo in a 3:1 ratio.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Sage, Biogen announce late-stage trial for depression therapy met key goals

Sage (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced that their Phase 3 CORAL study for zuranolone met primary and key secondary endpoints in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD). However, Sage (SAGE) shares are trading ~6% lower in the pre-market on Wednesday. In a 440-subject double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, 50 mg of therapy...
HEALTH
AMA

FDA: Spring will bring more supplies of effective COVID-19 therapies

Monoclonal antibodies and antivirals have strengthened the COVID-19 response arsenal, but some are in short supply and not all are equipped to deal with the fast-spreading Omicron variant. What you need to know about COVID-19 Explore top articles, videos, research highlights and more from the AMA—your source for clear, evidence-based...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot delayed amid slow data collection - BioNTech CEO

Slower-than-expected data gathering has forced COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to delay the delivery of their Omicron-specific shot by several weeks, according to BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin. Once the vaccine is available, the companies would reassess its requirement, Sahin told German newspaper Bild on Thursday...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Idmc#Sabizabulin#Fast Track Designation
Seeking Alpha

Adagio: A COVID-19 Play With Big Potential On Possible Treatment And Prevention

Three recent independent in-vitro studies show that ADG20 has neutralization activity against Omicron. Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) is a great speculative biotech to look into. I believe it holds potential if its monoclonal antibodies establish proof of concept in prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in patients. While this is a risky endeavor it has 3 shots on goal for possible treatment/prevention of this virus. The three candidates in question are ADG10, ADG20 and Pan-CoV. While COVID-19 cases are dropping off, there will always be a place for a treatment option with a segment of the population. In other words, while COVID-19 has been dropping off it's not going to disappear entirely. Not only that, but Adagio is also developing a preclinical monoclonal antibody for seasonal and pandemic influenza. With the extensive focus of targeting only COVID-19 at the moment, this is why I view it as a highly speculative biotech. However, with the current stock price of $6.41 per share, I believe the risk/reward scenario is highly attractive. Plus, the stock reached a 52-week high of $78.82 per share at one point. I don't believe it will reach that high of a stock price again immediately, but with solid clinical data in using a monoclonal antibody to treat/prevent COVID-19, I could see it reaching around $20 per share. This would be on the basis of developing a solid drug for COVID-19. If it also eventually achieves proof of concept for prevention of influenza as well, then I expect an even higher stock price in the future. It had a setback in clinical development of ADG20 when it comes to the Omicron variant, but is comparable to several other monoclonal antibodies against this variant. Even then, it addressed the issue with newly released data in January showing that ADG20 is effective in neutralizing Omicron.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Sage's stock falls 11% on new clinical data for experimental depression drug

Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 11.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after Wall Street raised questions about the durability of the experimental treatment for major depressive disorder that Sage is developing with Biogen Inc. . Biogen's stock was up 0.7% in premarket trading. The companies had announced Monday morning that zuranolone met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial; however, some analysts still have concerns about the commercial appeal of the drug, if it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The data demonstrated that there was no statistical difference between giving zuranolone with an antidepressant and an antidepressant with placebo at the 42-day mark. "Some suggestion of near-term durability would be key to broaden commercial uptake of the agent (and perhaps ensure FDA comfort with the consistency of effects across the studies)," RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams told investors on Monday. Sage's stock is down 48.4% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 15.2%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rhythm Pharma's Highlights Interim Setmelanotide Data In Long Term Genetic Disorder Trial

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) has announced interim data from its long-term extension study evaluating setmelanotide in patients with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS). BBS is a genetic disorder characterized by rod/cone dystrophy, polydactyly, central obesity, hypogonadism, and kidney dysfunction in some cases. Of the patients enrolled in Rhythm's long-term extension trial,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

Sage's Depression Drug Meets Main Goal In Late-stage Study

Sage Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday its drug along with an antidepressant helped improve depressive symptoms after three days in a late-stage study, paving way for the drug developer to submit data for U.S. approval this year. The company and partner Biogen Inc said the drug, zuranolone, met the study's...
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

ImmunityBio rises after data from late-stage bladder cancer trial for Anktiva

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) is trading ~11% higher in the pre-market on Tuesday after reporting data from its late-stage bladder cancer trial (QUILT-3.032) for Anktiva (N-803), the company’s experimental cytokine infusion protein. In cohort A consisting of 83 patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS), 59...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 driving up late-stage cancer diagnoses, small study suggests

Delayed screenings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to later-stage cancer diagnoses, a small study published Feb. 15 in JAMA Network Open suggests. Researchers analyzed incidences of breast and colorectal cancer in patients who sought a diagnosis or second opinion in 2019 and 2020 at Moores Cancer Center at University of California San Diego Health.
SAN DIEGO, CA
biospace.com

Sage and Biogen, BMS Boast Positive Data in Depression, HCM

With positive results from another Phase III study in major depressive disorder, Sage Therapeutics and Biogen are on their way to potential approval of a new therapeutic. This morning, the two companies announced positive topline results from the Phase III CORAL study of zuranolone. Data showed that zuranolone demonstrated a rapid and statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms after three days over a two-week treatment period.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Mirati KRAS Inhibitor Snags December Decision Date

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted Mirati Therapeutics' New Drug Application (NDA) for its candidate drug for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The NDA for adagrasib, an investigational, highly selective and potent oral small-molecule inhibitor of KRASG12C optimized to sustain target inhibition, was placed under FDA review for Accelerated Approval (Subpart H). Not the fastest-possible three-month review, the drug's Prescription Drug User Free Action (PDUFA) date is December 14, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Update on outpatient therapies for COVID-19

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Taylor Morrisette about outpatient therapies for COVID-19, currently in short supply. Dr. Morrisette is an Assistant Professor in Infectious Diseases within the College of Pharmacy and Clinical Pharmacy Specialist of Infectious Diseases at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Transcript (PDF) available upon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy