The Boston Red Sox were one of baseball’s surprise stories in 2021. Can they build on that success in 2022?. After a forgettable 2020 in which they went just 24-36 during the shortened 60-game campaign, Alex Cora returned as manager in 2021 following a suspension. It worked, as the team would improve dramatically in 2021, with a 92-70 record. That was good for second place in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as the first Wild Card spot in the American League.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO