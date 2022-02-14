ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Decades-old racist covenants on property deeds have lasting effect in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liF2c_0eE9F4oF00

Occasionally, New Jersey residents who attempt to sell their homes make a surprising discovery in the deeds and paperwork filed decades ago – a disturbing reminder of the history of discrimination faced by African Americans and other minorities.

In 1940, former River Edge Mayor John Pell Zabrisek and his brother were selling a large section of their 100-acre family farm to home developers. In the paperwork for the sale, a clause reads: "No person of any race other than the Caucasian race shall use or occupy any building or lot" except domestic servants.

Another deed from a tract of undeveloped land being sold in Ramsey in 1948 reads: “No person of the negro blood or race shall be permitted to own rent or occupy any part of said premises.”

Such racial covenants were common across New Jersey, on large developments and individual homes alike, from Cape May to Sussex County throughout the first half of the 20th century.

Such covenants were struck down by a Supreme Court decision in 1948. Laura Sullivan, of the New Jersey Institute of Social Justice, says the practices, along with red lining by banks and other policies, had already taken their toll.

“It's really important that people know that our policies have helped white families build wealth while creating barriers to those opportunities for Black families and other families of color,” she said.

Across broad swaths of suburban New Jersey, Black families were locked out of that source of wealth. It's a prime reason why the median net worth for Black families in New Jersey today is just $6,000 compared to $300,000 for white families, according to a report from the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice.

Sullivan says the discriminatory policies, dating back to slavery, are still having impacts on the state.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#Deed#Covenants#African Americans#Caucasian#Ramsey
94.3 The Point

New Jersey’s Food Ranking Might Just Infuriate You

Residents of New Jersey certainly don't agree on everything, but the fact that the Garden State has some of the best food in the nation is not one of them. There is no doubt that New Jersey food is a source of pride for everyone who lives here, but a recent ranking of state in America by their food is sure to cause some controversy around here.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
phillyvoice.com

New Jersey among states with highest life expectancies, CDC report finds

When it comes to life expectancy, New Jersey is among the best states in the nation, a new study found. New Jersey had the seventh-highest life expectancy in the United States, at 80.1 years, in 2019, according to a report issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pennsylvania ranked No. 28, at 78.3 years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

New Jersey to lift school mask mandate effective next month

Why Rich Women Love This "Weightless Warm" Scarf The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only!. Roofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards… Here’s What They DiscoveredFinally, The Gutter Cleaning Secret Is Available For Everyone!
HEALTH
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: In Mays Landing, former factory hub harkens back to lost era

Estell Manor Park was once the area of an established glassworks factory in the 1800s. During World War I, it eventually became a massive site for munitions manufacturing. It also included proving grounds to test new weapons. Later, it became known as Belcoville — a nickname that originated from the main contracting company known as Bethlehem Loading Co.
News 12

News 12

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy