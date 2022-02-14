ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams S Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend after Super Bowl win

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Rapp and the rest of his Los Angeles Rams teammates will be the proud recipients of Super Bowl rings this offseason, but the safety’s longtime girlfriend is already sporting some new bling. Rapp...

www.yardbarker.com

Two rings in one night - Rams safety Taylor Rapp gets engaged after Super Bowl win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles Rams Taylor Rapp got two rings Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, but only had to pay for one. The third-year safety dropped to one knee on the field after the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, to propose to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson.
The reason Rams’ Aaron Donald, not Cooper Kupp, deserved to win Super Bowl 56 MVP

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high as the new team to beat in the NFL after their thrilling Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams’ lethal combination of depth and talent on both sides of the ball is what sealed the win for them. While All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp put forth an outstanding performance with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, to come away with Super Bowl MVP honors, the prestigious award actually should have gone to defensive standout Aaron Donald.
Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
Adrian Peterson Arrested at Los Angeles Airport

Adrian Peterson is spending his Super Bowl Sunday in jail. According to TMZ Sports, the legendary NFL running back was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that Peterson was arrested in booked for felony domestic violence at LAX following a call airport police received Sunday morning over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.
Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The receiving king is a Super Bowl champion -- and an MVP. Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams' comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass, a reception from one yard out...
Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
West Monroe High School alum, Andrew Whitworth, Rams defeat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI

Sunday night, the Rams defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI. West Monroe High School alum, Andrew Whitworth, wins his first career Super Bowl. The former Rebel previously spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati from 2006-16, before signing with the Rams in 2017. With the victory, Whitworth joins Tom Brady and former Giants punter Jeff […]
