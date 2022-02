For many chief financial officers (CFOs), the pandemic drove home the merits of digital processes for saving for time and money. Even small businesses are pushing for efficiencies and accelerating cash flow with digitized accounting. As companies work toward making their operations more digital, some may struggle with ensuring even their own software programs play nicely with one another — let alone making sure they can easily integrate data from outside systems, such as their commercial banking partners’.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 21 HOURS AGO