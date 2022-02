WNBD Growth Plan Reveals First Glimpse of New Tech Platform. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com - Company management is for the first time revealing the metaverse development capabilities, ambitions and progress of its new Tech Division, whose pending acquisition had been disclosed in earlier public reporting. WNBD's Current Information Tier status at OTC Markets and qualification for DWAC eligibility for WNBD stock was attained in 2021 as the foundation for a creative growth strategy. Winning Brands management is now starting to pull back the veil on its plans to build shareholder value through a bold repositioning of the company's objectives via its Tech Division.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO