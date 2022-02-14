ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexus Gives An Update On Its Three Properties

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) released a general update on its 3 properties. The Santa Elena project, located 30 kms east of the major gold producer mine La Herradura in Sonora, Mexico, is a private property ranch of 5678...

Gratomic Discloses Preliminary Process Flow Diagram for its Capim Grosso Project in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT,' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) discloses the preliminary (simplified) Process Flow Diagram (PFD) for its 100% owned Capim Grosso project, located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Bahia State of Brazil. Following the announcement of the results from...
Petroteq Announces Economic Evaluation of Sands By-Product from Oil Extraction

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company')‎ (TSXV:PQE) (‎OTC PINK:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil ‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce the completion of a third-party economic evaluation report dated February 10, 2022 (the 'Report') in relation to sands anticipated to be produced as by-products of petroleum products from oil sands at the Asphalt Ridge NW Leases in Uintah County, Utah. The Report was prepared by Broadlands Minerals Advisory Services Ltd. ('Broadlands'), a U.S. based, independent mineral advisory company, with input from Q4 Impact Group, LLC ('Q4 Impact'), under engagement to Broadlands, on markets and prices for the sand products.
Petroteq Announces Closing of Equity Subscription

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces the closing of the US$750,000 subscription for 6,250,000 units of Petroteq at a price of US$0.12 per unit originally announced by the Company on August 4, 2021. Each unit consists of (i) one common share of the Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of US$0.128 per share for twenty-four (24) months. The net proceeds will be used by Petroteq on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah and for working capital. The warrant was originally announced to be exercisable at US$0.12 but was amended to US$0.128.
Hotel Indigo Opens Three Properties in the United States

Hotel Indigo, the boutique hotel brand from IHG Hotels & Resorts announced new openings in New Orleans, Nebraska and Colorado. Hotel Indigo, the boutique hotel brand from IHG Hotels & Resorts announced new openings in New Orleans, Nebraska and Colorado. “We’re excited to continue expanding the Hotel Indigo portfolio within...
Mexico's powerful Jalisco cartel has a new target: lime crops

Mexican lime farmers have become the latest victims of cartel extortion. Threats and cartel-related violence have caused widespread crop disruption and skyrocketing prices. The effects largely mirror previous criminal attempts to extort Mexican agricultural industries.
Pharnext Appoints Valerie Worrall as Chief Financial Officer

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the 'Company'), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY(TM) platform, announces the appointment of Valérie Worrall as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'), effective March 1st, 2022.
CGX, Frontera Switch Plans As Guyana Well Pays Off

Frontera Energy and CGX Energy have decided not to go ahead with their plans for exploration drilling on the Demerara block off Guyana. Following good drilling results on the Corentyne block, Frontera Energy and CGX Energy have decided not to go ahead with their plans for exploration drilling on the Demerara block off Guyana.
Elon Musk Gives Starship Update for First Time in Three Years

Elon Musk announced that he expects Starship to reach orbit in 2022. The SpaceX CEO delivered updates about the largest space vehicle to be constructed from its Texas facility. Jim Cantrell, CEO and co-founder at Phantom Space, joined Cheddar News to talk about the future of Starship. "I've always done wrong by betting against Elon," he said. "The one thing that I find very curious is it launches 100 metric tons into space, and last year, in the entire year, we launched 750. So, you know, with about seven launches, he could launch every satellite on Earth."
China gives property firms easier access to escrow funds -report

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China has moved to give real estate firms easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects, local media outlet Cailianshe said on Thursday, as authorities seek to loosen a stifling liquidity squeeze in the property sector. Chinese developers are allowed to sell projects before completing...
Tijuana’s Best Non-Tourist Taquerías According to Ed’s Manifesto: Our New YouTube ‘Taco Safari’ Series

Tijuana and Los Angeles are unofficial sister cities, forever connected by deep corruption, violent crimes, and amazing tacos. Every weekend, thousands of Southern Californians, many from L.A., brave the 5 freeway all the way south just for the thrill of eating tacos. The reason? The combination of tortillas, salsa, and carne asada or seafood just hit differently in Mexico.
FBI, CBP, Mexican military rescue American woman kidnapped by drug cartel

A U.S. citizen kidnapped in Mexico was rescued last week by FBI agents who teamed up with U.S. Border Patrol agents and Mexican military officials to save the American woman. According to U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector, an adult American woman was being held against her will in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, which is home to the Los Zetas Cartel, commonly referred to CDN. On Feb. 8, the FBI began coordinating with the Border Patrol’s intelligence division, called the Foreign Operations Branch (FOB), to save the kidnapped American.
Avianca Calls For Unruly Passenger Action After Baby Kicked On Barcelona Flight

Following a disgusting incident onboard Avianca’s flight AV18 between Bogotá (Colombia) and Barcelona (Spain), the airline is urging governments worldwide to strengthen the regulations against disruptive passengers. According to Avianca, incidents related to unruly travelers have doubled since 2018. What happened?. On February 6, 2021, there was an...
JB Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Limited (JB) reports revenue growth of 10 per cent to INR 601 crores in Q3 FY22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/PNN): JB ChemicalsPharmaceuticals Limited (JB), one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in India, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the third quarter ended December 31 2021, the company recorded revenue of INR 601 crores compared to INR 548...
Boatim's Newest Tool Connects Boaters With Marinas

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Boatim, Inc. (OTCQB:BTIM), has introduced the newest features to its Boat International Marketplace. The Marketplace now helps consumers find which boats are for sale in each registered marina. Each marina registered on Boatim.com has the ability to use Boatim's proprietary professional digital tools to directly communicate with vendors, tenants, and boaters, list available services, retail space, boat slips, and increase revenue without having to pay the extravagant search engine optimization (SEO) expenses they are used to. The introduction of the marina search tool follows several recent updates to the functionality and useability of the marketplace. The Marketplace includes about 6,600 boats for sale, 2,000 registered marinas, and over 17,000 businesses attached to those marinas. Since beginning its push into the North American market last year, Boatim reports that approximately 45% of is users are now based in the U.S. and Canada. In keeping up with consumer demand, Boatim continues to test its mobile applications, which it will begin to roll out to selected regions within the next thirty days. As a company dedicated to being 'everything boat, everywhere' Boatim strives to connect the recreational boating world digitally with the tools necessary to get out on the water safely and economically.
