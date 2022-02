The Company has completed the trademark registration filing process for India. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) announced today that it has completed the trademark registration filing process for India with the Government of India's, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion which is the governing body responsible for the general control of patents design and trademarks. The Company has also resumed work with ExpanGlobal and the partnership agreement it had entered into in February of 2020. ExpanGlobal is a leading international market entry and expansion company headquartered in India and is representing Kisses from Italy across India. In late February of 2020, the Company's Co-Founder, President and Co-CEO, Michele Di Turi had attended the Global Franchise Show, in Mumbai, as the initial steps to promote and establish the brand in India.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO