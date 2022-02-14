Washington Commanders Trade for QB Would Change Next Super Bowl Odds

Are the Washington Commanders about to take command of the NFC East, Super Bowl contention and the odds on getting it all done?

Super Bowl LVI is in the books, and the Los Angeles Rams are world champions thanks to their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams get to celebrate. Every other team gets to dream (and, their fans hope, gets to work.)

So how about the odds on Super Bowl LVII?

Disappointingly, Washington's odds rank at just No. 24, well behind the Chiefs, Bills, Rams and ... yes, the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are the opening Super Bowl futures odds for every team for the next Big Game, scheduled for 2023 in Phoenix:

Kansas City Chiefs +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Buffalo Bills +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Los Angeles Rams +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Dallas Cowboys +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Cincinnati Bengals +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Green Bay Packers +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

San Francisco 49ers +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Los Angeles Chargers +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Baltimore Ravens +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Denver Broncos +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tennessee Titans +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

New England Patriots +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Arizona Cardinals +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Indianapolis Colts +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Seattle Seahawks +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cleveland Browns +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

New Orleans Saints +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Miami Dolphins +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Minnesota Vikings +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Las Vegas Raiders +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Philadelphia Eagles +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Chicago Bears +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Washington Commanders +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Atlanta Falcons +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Carolina Panthers +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

New York Giants +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

New York Jets +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Detroit Lions +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Houston Texans +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Worth keeping in mind: The Bengals beat overwhelming odds to make it to this year's Super Bowl, the turnaround fueled by newcomer Joe Burrow.

Maybe it'll take a Washington newcomer at QB - Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, anyone? - to fuel a turnaround here ... and to turn the odds upside-down.