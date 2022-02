(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) More options soon could come for local governments in Illinois dealing with elected officials who have been charged with crimes. A new proposal in the Illinois General Assembly comes in the wake of theft and misconduct charges filed against Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz. He pleaded not guilty to counts of theft and official misconduct after allegedly stealing cash and property from the dead and misusing more than $15,000 in taxpayer funds.

9 DAYS AGO