Burn Ban Statewide Has Been Issued; No Private Burning without Permission

By Bernadette Lee
 2 days ago
Photo courtesy of max-kukurudziak-fzfDRXUya-s-unsplash

Until the order is rescinded, we can use our outdoor fire pits. There is to be no burning of any kind until further notice.

Louisiana State Fire Marshall Butch Browning says that a statewide burn ban will go into effect tomorrow, Tuesday, February 15.

Browning says he came to the decision after consulting with Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain.

In a press release this morning, Browning said it is necessary to do this because of “the overwhelming emergency responses recorded by local fire officials.”

And here’s the thing, any private burning that you were planning to do, it can only be allowed now if you have the permission of your local government or your local fire department.

There are some exceptions according to the “Cease and Desist Order”. The exclusions are as follows:

  • Prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry are still allowed
  • Fires are still allowed by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry
  • Prescribed burning will be allowed by those who conduct them as “generally accepted agriculture practice’ as defined by law in the state. It’s called the Louisiana Right to Farm Law .

The burn ban goes into effect tomorrow morning at 8 o’clock.

Browning says there are extremely dry conditions throughout the state of Louisiana currently, and it’s necessary to issue this burn ban.

The law giving Browning and Stran the power to do this is RS:40:1602. If you would like to take a look at the law, click here .

What Happens If You Break This Law?

Yes, there is a penalty if you break this law. Browning says anyone who violates an order by the State Fire Marshal can face both civil and criminal penalties.

