Kent County, MD

Maryland Student Airlifted After Locker Room Stabbing: Report

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
Kent County Sheriff Photo Credit: Kent County Sheriff

A high school student in Maryland was flown to a local hospital after being stabbed in a fight in the locker room during first period, according to district officials and news reports.

Kent County High School was placed on lockdown and both students were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the district said.

The fight between the victim, 18, and assailant, 15, apparently started over the weekend and ended in the locker room altercation, myeasternshoremd.com reports.

A four or five-inch folding knife was recovered and the assailant was in custody, the outlet said.

The lockdown was lifted before the end of second period.

Kent County High School is dismissing students at the normal time. All after-school activities have been canceled for the day.

Comments / 19

Sandra Dockeney
2d ago

Time to pat the school kids down to see if they have any weapons and check their backpacks.

Reply(1)
8
Thomas Daywalt
2d ago

What a waste of a medivac helicopter non life threatening injuries could've been transported by land

Reply(11)
4
Daily Voice

12-Year-Old Girl Shot Outside Philadelphia Corner Store: Report

A 12-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6abc reports. The girl was one of about ten people standing outside a corner store on D Street and Wyoming Avenue when a backseat passenger in a red four-door sedan opened fire at around 4 p.m., the outlet says citing police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Wanted By Police In Bristol Township Stepfather's Murder

Police in Bucks County are on the lookout for a 41-year-old man wanted as a person of interest in the murder of his stepfather, authorities said. Brian Joseph Carey is believed to be driving the silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer owned by his 78-year-old stepfather, who was found dead inside a Bristol Township home Tuesday, Feb. 15, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Bristol Township Police Department.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
