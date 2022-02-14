ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump allegedly has bizarre theory that Gisele 'ruined' Tom Brady

By Ariana Baio
 2 days ago

If there's one person who shouldn't be commenting on healthy lifestyles, it's McDonald's connoisseur and former president Donald Trump.

But in a new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, it is claimed that Trump appeared to suggest Tom Brady's career went downhill after his wife got him into health food.

The book claims Trump made the strange claim to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy while at Trump's golf club in Bedminster.

Yahoo! Sports obtained an excerpt of the book, Th is Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, set to be released May 3.

The book reports, "Trump said, [Tom Brady] had not been the same after marrying Gisele Bündchen, who insisted on cooking him a painstakingly health-conscious diet."

Ironically, this interaction occurred in 2020, one year after Trump served fast food to the Clemson Tiger's football team when they visited the White House during a government lockdown. Trump famously said , “I would think that’s their favorite food" referring to the fast-food meal.

Tom Brady also went on to win a seventh Super Bowl ring in 2021 at the helm of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Martin and Burn's book, they obtained many interesting stories by interviewing Trump in the wake of the January 6 insurrection.

The former president divulged several interesting stories, from the Brady-Gisele healthy diet gossip, to Patriot's coach Bill Belichick's refusal to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Celebrities
Tucker Carlson mocked for saying internet traffic includes 'presumably text messages'

Controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been ridiculed online for claiming internet traffic including emails and ‘presumably text messages’ were passed to the FBI from a lawyer involved in Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.We hope we don’t need to explain how the internet works to prove why Carlson’s latest intervention is ridiculous. His remarks come after US attorney John Durham filed a court document in which he alleged the lawyer, Michael Sussmann, provided documents claiming to show “a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russia-based bank”.“The Indictment alleges that [Sussmann] lied in that meeting, falsely stating to...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News guest brands Hillary Clinton 'the real insurrectionist' over allegations campaign lawyer misled FBI

It’s not easy to confuse a violent group of right-wing rioters storming the US Capitol and threatening to overturn an election result with ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but somehow a Fox News guest managed to do exactly that on Monday.A news chyron – in other words, the text in the bottom third of the screen used for headlines – on host Jesse Watters’ show said “Hillary is the real insurrectionist”, apparently.The comment comes after US attorney John Denham filed a court document alleging a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, Michael Sussmann, provided the FBI General Counsel with “purported data...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
