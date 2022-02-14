Trump allegedly has bizarre theory that Gisele 'ruined' Tom Brady

If there's one person who shouldn't be commenting on healthy lifestyles, it's McDonald's connoisseur and former president Donald Trump.

But in a new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, it is claimed that Trump appeared to suggest Tom Brady's career went downhill after his wife got him into health food.

The book claims Trump made the strange claim to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy while at Trump's golf club in Bedminster.

Yahoo! Sports obtained an excerpt of the book, Th is Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, set to be released May 3.

The book reports, "Trump said, [Tom Brady] had not been the same after marrying Gisele Bündchen, who insisted on cooking him a painstakingly health-conscious diet."

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Ironically, this interaction occurred in 2020, one year after Trump served fast food to the Clemson Tiger's football team when they visited the White House during a government lockdown. Trump famously said , “I would think that’s their favorite food" referring to the fast-food meal.

Tom Brady also went on to win a seventh Super Bowl ring in 2021 at the helm of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Martin and Burn's book, they obtained many interesting stories by interviewing Trump in the wake of the January 6 insurrection.

The former president divulged several interesting stories, from the Brady-Gisele healthy diet gossip, to Patriot's coach Bill Belichick's refusal to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.