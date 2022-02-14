ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Tortoise Loves To Climb On Her Grandma’s Legs To Get Treats | The Dodo

jacksonprogress-argus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever grandma comes over, this hungry red-footed tortoise is the first to rush over and climb for treats. She's so cute, following her grandma around...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 0

Related
news-shield.com

Tiny Orphaned Kitten Decides A Pit Bull's His Mom | The Dodo Odd Couples

Pit bull won't leave his tiny rescue kitten for one second — and he's the first one to know when the kitten gets sick 💗. Keep up with Violet on Instagram https://thedo.do/violetIG and TikTok https://thedo.do/violetTT!Keep up with Violet on Instagram https://thedo.do/violetIG and TikTok https://thedo.do/violetTT!. Special Thanks to those who...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodo#Tortoise#Grandma#Love Animals#Tiktok
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Orphaned 1-Pound Kitten Gets Adopted By a 160-Pound Great Dane | The Dodo Little But Fierce

160-pound Great Dane falls head-over-heels in love with a 1-pound kitten named Potato. Watch him intervene once Potato starts playing with another dog!. Keep up with Potato and Corbin on Instagram: https://thedo.do/corbin_fosters. For adoption info on other aniamls like these, check out Ontario SPCA & Humane Society on Facebook: http://thedo.do/ontariospcaandhumane and Instagram: http://thedo.do/ontariospca.
PETS
mymodernmet.com

Matching Cat and Dog Are Inseparable Best Friends Who Do Everything Together

In general, cats and dogs aren’t the best of friends. Whether they're simply barking, hissing, scratching, or even all-out fighting, things rarely end well between the two. But despite the fact that most cats and dogs don't get along, this adorable tuxedo cat and beautiful black and white border collie make quite the pair. The inseparable duo even looks alike! But their bond is more than fur deep; they also act incredibly similar.
PETS
InspireMore

Grandma Radiates Pure Joy Over Her Surprise Visit To The Ocean.

If you’ve ever had the opportunity to stand on a beach and admire the ocean waves, you know how magical that experience is. That’s why, when an elderly woman in Brazil thought she’d never have that experience again, she was so incredibly upset. But with the help of some family, this sweet woman was able to put her feet in the sand once more.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Upworthy

At age 8, she promised her grandma she'd buy her a home. Years later, she's finally done it.

Janita Badon recently surprised her grandma, Irma Badon, aged 83, with a new home. The granddaughter was fulfilling a promise she had made to her grandmother at eight years old. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted, the duo can be seen walking towards a home, surrounded by other members of their family. The senior citizen, using a walker and wondering why she could not just unwrap the present at home, is thoroughly shocked and excited when she learns she was in fact approaching the front porch of her new house. Badon's grandma was finally able to fulfill a lifelong wish, Good Morning America's Brightly reports.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Watch This Dog’s Life Get Completely Transformed | The Dodo

Dog who had given up on life has the happiest transformation 💞. To help Care for Dogs Romania care for more animals, visit: http://thedo.do/cfdr. You can also check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/carefordogsro. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
ANIMALS
news-shield.com

Golden Retriever Who Had Separation Anxiety Gets A Kitten Brother | The Dodo

Golden retriever with separation anxiety gets a kitten — who curls up on top of him when their mom leaves the house!. Keep up with Hero: http://thedo.do/herothebsh and Horlicks: http://thedo.do/horlicksthegolden on TikTok. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
PETS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

These Wobbly Cat Siblings Are Obsessed With Their Guinea Pig Sisters | The Dodo Cat Crazy

These cats head-butt their parents' door every morning so they can sit and stare at their guinea pig sisters 😹. Keep up with Squiggles and Daisy on Instagram: https://thedo.do/thewobblecats, and on TikTok: https://thedo.do/thewobblecatsTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
ANIMALS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Squirrel Goes To Work In Her Mom's Hoodie | The Dodo

Day in the life of an adorable squirrel who goes to work in her mom's hoodie. Keep up with Jill and all her adventures on Instagram: http://thedo.do/this_girl_is_a_squirrel. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account...
ANIMALS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sick Stray Dog Wanders Up To Random Couple's House | The Dodo

Couple finds a sick stray dog waiting for them on their porch — and decides to make him part of the family. Special thanks to Libby & Zach for rescuing Turbo, check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/zachary_hilty. Turbo came to Libby and Zach as they were on their way...
ANIMALS
Kokomo Perspective

Cat Hates Everyone — Especially Children But She's Obsessed With Her Granddad | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This cat hates everyone — and especially children — but there's one person she's obsessed with ♥️. Keep up with Nanoos on TikTok: https://thedo.do/Nanoosontheloose and Instagram: https://thedo.do/nanoosonthelooseIG. You can also follow Reem on Instagram: https://thedo.do/ReemMohammad. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...
ANIMALS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Teeny Dragon Goes Everywhere With Her Mom | The Dodo

Teeny dragon loves to hop in the pool and swim to her mom. Keep up with Puff on TikTok: http://thedo.do/puffsmom. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the...
ANIMALS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

10 Reasons Cats Are Just Like Toddlers | The Dodo

A non-exhaustive list of reasons why cats are really just tiny humans in furry form. For more of Lily and Bean check them out on TikTok: https://thedo.do/beautynthebean and Instagram: https://thedo.do/beauty_n_thebean. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
ANIMALS
Henry County Daily Herald

Rescue Pittie Is Such A Goofball Around Grandma And Grandpa | The Dodo Pittie Nation

Shy rescue pittie totally comes out of his shell after visiting Grandma and Grandpa — watch them reunite after months apart 💛. To keep up with Prince, follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/kristieandprinceIG. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
PETS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Cat Will Stop At Nothing To Steal His Mom's Food | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Bean the cat is absolutely obsessed with food and stealing his mom's food. He was the runt of his litter, so his parents think he probably had to fight his siblings for food. And so the food obsession began! Bean's mom decided to try a tin foil trick to see if it would keep Bean off of the counters...will it work?
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy