Frisco residents will have to wait a few more months than originally expected to check out the new city library. The Frisco Public Library is moving from the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center into the former Beal Building at 8000 Dallas Parkway. A renovation of the building is funded by a $62 million bond, which was approved by voters in 2019 for the relocation of the library.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO