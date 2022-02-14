Leopard cats released back into the wild

Two leopard cats were released into the wild in Pakistan after being rescued from poachers.

According to Buzz60’s Keri Lumm, they were rescued by the Sindh Wildlife Department in Karachi after receiving news that the leopards were being sold in a market for 200,000 Pakistan rupees ($1,100).

“We feel they will be safe here, and also (since) they are native to the Margalla Hills National Park. And they will survive on their own,” said Rina Saeed Khan, of Islamabad’s Wildlife Management Board said.“They’re like cats, they’ll find their own habitat, and they will make a home for themselves here very easily.”

The poachers haven’t been found, but they are wanted.

Sign up to our newsletters here .