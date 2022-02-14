ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Leopard cats released back into the wild

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Two leopard cats were released into the wild in Pakistan after being rescued from poachers.

According to Buzz60’s Keri Lumm, they were rescued by the Sindh Wildlife Department in Karachi after receiving news that the leopards were being sold in a market for 200,000 Pakistan rupees ($1,100).

“We feel they will be safe here, and also (since) they are native to the Margalla Hills National Park. And they will survive on their own,” said Rina Saeed Khan, of Islamabad’s Wildlife Management Board said.“They’re like cats, they’ll find their own habitat, and they will make a home for themselves here very easily.”

The poachers haven’t been found, but they are wanted.

Sign up to our newsletters here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arabian Leopard Day: The mission to save the endangered big cat

There are only an estimated 200 Arabian leopards remaining in the wild, giving them the unenviable label of being the rarest of the world’s eight leopard species.Only found in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen, today -10 February - has been declared Arabian Leopard Day, in a bid to raise awareness of the critically endangered big cat. The inaugural event is one of several new initiatives to help save the species from extinction. Central to the efforts is the work of the Royal Commission for AlUla, an area in the north west of the Saudi Arabia that’s making waves as a...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Wildcats paired up in the hope their offspring can be released into the wild

Sixteen wildcats are being paired up to have kittens that will be released into the wild in Scotland next year.The cats are part of the first ever breeding season at the Saving Wildcats breeding for release centre in the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Highland Wildlife Park, located near Kingussie.The project is working to restore the species in Scotland, which is considered critically endangered, by breeding and releasing them into the wild.Kittens from this season, which could be born as early as spring, will be among the first to be released in parts of the Cairngorms in 2023.Wildcats are Scotland's...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Norway bans breeding Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, bulldogs

They may look cute, but Norway has ruled they’re a product of cruelty — and they’re no longer allowed to be bred. On Monday, Norway’s Oslo District Court made a unanimous, landmark ruling that breeding bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a violation of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act section 25 and will no longer be tolerated.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leopard#Wild Cats#Pakistan#Islamabad#Karachi#Buzz60#Wildlife Management Board
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
wbrc.com

Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters

(Gray News) - A shelter dog in Kentucky was left waiting for his forever family after potential adopters never showed up to meet him. Workers at the Kentucky Humane Society said Hendrix was feeling sad after being stood up. “He got all excited and dressed up… and they never showed,”...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
Jade Augustine

Why Do Cats Bite Their Owners?

It's in their nature. Sometimes cats will bite. It's often in response to fear or feeling threatened, but some cats will bite for seemingly no reason. Yet, the cat always knows why it is biting, and there are plenty of reasons a cat may bite. It's important to understand the reasons behind a cat's bite to help them stop their damaging behavior.
fox5ny.com

100,000 dogs and cats facing euthanasia as people return adopted pets to animal shelters

LOS ANGELES - They're our best friends. They know when we're sad and are always loyal and happy to see us. Now, these adorable fur babies need our help more than ever. "We’re facing a crisis in America’s animal shelters because there are 100,000 more cats and dogs sitting in America’s shelters right now compared to the same time last year," said Holly Sizemore, the chief mission officer with Best Friends Animal Society.
The Independent

Maine Coon kitten is so big people mistake it for a dog

A Maine Coon kitten less than two years’ old is on track to becoming the world’s biggest cat, already weighing in at 12.5 kg.Kefir, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol with his owner, Yulia Minina, is so large that people often mistake him for a dog.At one year and 10 months old, the white-furred kitten has already surpassed the average adult weight of Maine Coone cats.Male Maine Coon cats usually weigh between 6.8kgs and 11.3kgs. Kefir will not reach his full size until he’s roughly three or four years old.While Kefir – who get’s his...
ANIMALS
mymodernmet.com

Matching Cat and Dog Are Inseparable Best Friends Who Do Everything Together

In general, cats and dogs aren’t the best of friends. Whether they're simply barking, hissing, scratching, or even all-out fighting, things rarely end well between the two. But despite the fact that most cats and dogs don't get along, this adorable tuxedo cat and beautiful black and white border collie make quite the pair. The inseparable duo even looks alike! But their bond is more than fur deep; they also act incredibly similar.
PETS
102.9 WBLM

These Maine Cats are Hiding in The Weirdest Places

As a cat owner, I know the feeling of walking around your house and expecting your kitty to be in his/her "special spot." Whether it be a specific area of the couch, the sink, or even your head, you're cats are super specific when finding a place to lay their paws.
MAINE STATE
Indy100

Indy100

169K+
Followers
9K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy